Keeanu Benton Speaks On Mentoring Derrick Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers have maintained their elite defensive reputation over the years because the veteran defenders set a high standard for the younger guys and do their best to mentor them along the way. Cam Heyward has been a vocal, veteran leader for the entire defense for years now. T.J. Watt sets the example for the pass rushers. And now, third-year defensive lineman Keeanu Benton is getting a taste of what it means to be a leader as he practices with rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

During OTAs on Thursday, Benton discussed his role as a mentor for Harmon and other young Steelers defenders. He went on to praise Harmon’s attitude.

“[Mentoring’s] been cool and I feel like it helps me as well, you know just keeping at it, telling them details, kind of refreshing for myself,” Benton said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “[Derrick Harmon] and [Yahya Black], they’ve been good rookies.”

He later spoke specifically on Harmon.

“He’s hungry. You can tell he’s going to fit right in with us,” Benton said. “He wants to come here and win and be the best he can be…When I came in, I wanted somebody to take me under their wing and it was Cam [Heyward] and Larry [Ogunjobi], so I’m supposed to do the same thing for him.”

The Steelers defense is nearing a changing of the guard. Pretty soon, Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton will have to be the new Cam and Larry O. In order for the changing of the guard to be as smooth as possible, players like Benton have to embrace their new veteran roles. Benton is still trying to establish himself as a clear-cut, consistent starter in the NFL. He’s got plenty of room to improve and hone his game, particularly as a run-stopper. Abysmal run-defense cost the Steelers at the end of last season. A once vaunted unit crumbled, allowing over 200 yards rushing to the Baltimore Ravens twice in their final four games. Memories of those games are still fresh, but Benton and others need to take that humiliation and use it as fuel.

For Harmon to be the best player he can be as soon as possible, Benton, Heyward and others need to show him what it means to wear the black-and-gold on defense. Harmon himself spoke about Benton’s role as a more relatable presence, since Benton was going through all the rookie growing pains just two years ago.

There are high expectations for Harmon and this Steelers defensive line. If Benton and Heyward’s mentorship can make a difference, we could be watching a star beginning his upward ascension when big number 99 takes the field for the first time.