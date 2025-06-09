Kay Adams ‘Certain’ Aaron Rodgers Will Look More Like He Did With Packers Than Jets This Season

For over a decade, Aaron Rodgers was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In his prime with the Green Bay Packers, he was named league MVP four times. He also won a Super Bowl, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and being named MVP of that game as well. Now, he’s a member of the Steelers, but he isn’t the same player that he used to be. During his last two seasons with the New York Jets, his play noticeably declined. However, analyst Kay Adams is confident that Rodgers will play better with the Steelers.

“The more I think about it, the more certain that I am that he’s going to look much closer to the MVP Packers version of himself than the one we saw last year in New York,” Adams said Monday on her Up and Adams and show. “Because he is walking into an organization with a made guy at head coach.

“He’s got stability and consistency. I mentioned Cam Heyward, established veteran leadership on that roster. That matters. He’s also two years removed from this Achilles injury that we saw happen.”

Rodgers approaching the level that he played at in Green Bay would be huge for the Steelers. He was the Packers’ starter for 15 years, and during that time, he was sensational. He only had three healthy seasons with less than 4,000 passing yards. Also, he only had three seasons where he threw double-digit interceptions. There were few players better than Rodgers.

However, it might not be realistic to expect him to play at that level again. Even during his final season with the Packers in 2022, Rodgers seemed to be slowing down. A torn Achilles to start 2023 hampered him, too. At this point, much of his athleticism might be gone.

That doesn’t mean Rodgers can’t still play at a high level sometimes. The Steelers shouldn’t ask him to be the same player that he was with the Packers. Instead, they should hope he can show flashes of that player, while also providing him with a great support system. That should allow them to maximize whatever value he has left.

Luckily, Rodgers shouldn’t be forced to carry the Steelers on his back. While they could stand to add another talented wide receiver, they’ve got a decent core on offense. DK Metcalf is a rare blend of size and athleticism. Pat Freiermuth has shown that he’s a reliable weapon. The Steelers’ offensive line is young but brimming with talent. Also, Pittsburgh has several running backs who should be able to contribute.

Even if Rodgers plays like he did last year, Pittsburgh should be getting an upgrade at quarterback. In 17 games, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Steelers would probably love to get that kind of production out of their quarterback, especially compared to what they’ve been dealing with at that position in recent years.