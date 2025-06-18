Kaboly Would ‘Really Think About’ Giving WR Calvin Austin III Contract Extension

The Steelers are embroiled in negotiations with T.J. Watt, but that’s not the only contract situation they’ve got to worry about. Pittsburgh reportedly extended DeShon Elliott’s deal earlier this week, and there are a few other players across the roster who may need to be taken care of in the near future. One of those is WR Calvin Austin III.

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly wonders whether the Steelers would be better off paying Austin sooner rather than later.

“I would probably really, really think about it,” Kaboly said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “Because, you talk about T.J. Watt getting done cheaper. You get [Austin] done in August, September, he is gonna be a bargain. If he goes out and has a pretty good year, which it could be, then he’s gonna get paid in the offseason. I would really contemplate that. A lot would have to do with what he looks like in training camp and into the preseason. But I would really give that a thought.”

Austin is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. After this season, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Pittsburgh’s taking its sweet time with Watt, but it hasn’t been beneficial. Not only has it complicated things, with Watt skipping minicamp last week, but it’s also caused his eventual extension to become more expensive. Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter have all gotten paid this offseason, and premier pass rushers like Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson are also seeking long-term deals.

For Calvin Austin, there obviously wouldn’t be a holdout situation since he’d just become a free agent. However, if the Steelers want to retain him, Kaboly is right about it potentially being more expensive if they wait. Austin turns 27 next week, and he’ll have made just over $4 million throughout his career once his current deal ends. If he hits the open market, and another team offers more than the Steelers, Austin would likely sign there as he hopes to land his first, and potentially only, big contract in the league. All things considered, extending Austin has to be something the Steelers are at least thinking about ahead of the 2025 season.

For Austin to get a large deal if the Steelers don’t sign him to an extension, he’ll have to play well. Fortunately, he should have his chances this year. He’s playing with the best quarterback in his short career and should play a prominent role in the offense. Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni even thinks he’s the team’s current WR2.

Calvin Austin’s coming off an improved 2024 season. If he wants that big money contract, he has to prove himself even more in 2025. If he does, and the Steelers end up letting him walk in free agency, they might be kicking themselves.