Kaboly Names Joey Porter Jr. ‘Most Important Guy’ On Steelers’ Defense In 2025

This offseason has seen a ton of change all around the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. However, out of all those new faces, a familiar one might be the most crucial to Pittsburgh’s success defensively. That’s what Steelers insider Mark Kaboly thinks, at least. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan on Monday, Kaboly named Joey Porter Jr. as the biggest difference-maker for Pittsburgh this year, for good or bad.

“And Porter has to take that huge jump,” Kaboly said. “On defense, he’s probably the most important guy right now that needs to take that jump. Even over Derrick Harmon and stuff like that. Even Benton. I think JPJ [Joey Porter Jr.] has to.”

This is an interesting choice for Kaboly, out of all the Steelers’ defenders. One who is massively important is T.J. Watt, who’s future is unclear for the moment as he continues to wait on an eventual contract extension. Another is Derrick Harmon, who Kaboly mentions. He’s the Steelers’ first-round pick and hopes to help an interior defensive line group that badly needs depth. Even at Porter’s own position, there’s also Darius Slay, who’s already being something of a mentor for the young corner.

However, Joey Porter Jr. certainly is vital to any success the Steelers have this year. Part of the reason for that is the lack of overall depth at the position. Slay will certainly help, but he’s now in his mid-30s. Cory Trice Jr. has shown glimpses of success, but just hasn’t managed to stay healthy often enough. Brandin Echols and Donte Kent were brought in this offseason as well, but neither seems to move the needle that much.

At the end of the day, there just isn’t a ton of depth, so the Steelers need Porter to be strong. He was in spurts last season, but also had his own share of struggles. Those came to a head in a brutal performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, where despite a Steelers’ win, Porter was flagged six different times.

Porter has shown us he can play well on a consistent basis before, but that slipped a bit last year. Now, he’s heading into a season that has massive implications for his future. He’s heading into the third year of his rookie contract, meaning the Steelers are going to have to make a decision on him soon. His play in 2025 will be the driving factor behind whatever decision they make.

If Joey Porter Jr. can put together a quality season, it would make a world of difference for Pittsburgh. After some struggles in 2024, correcting that in 2025 would not only help the Steelers win games, but it could also cement his status in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.