Jonnu Smith Not Attending Dolphins’ Mandatory Minicamp

Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith is not in attendance at the team’s mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract from the team. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Smith’s absence was not excused, via Underdog’s James Palmer.

Mike McDaniel told reporters Jalen Ramsey is not at mandatory mini camp, he is excused, and Jonnu Smith is also not at camp, his absence is not excused. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 10, 2025

Smith is subject to fines for missing mandatory minicamp. Per the collective bargaining agreement, players are subject to a $17,462 fine if they miss one day of mandatory minicamp, a $34,925 fine if they miss a second day, and $52,381 for three days missed. Had his absence been excused, he would not have been fined, but with Smith not getting permission from the team to miss minicamp, they could look to fine him.

The Steelers have engaged in trade talks with Miami regarding Smith. He’s worked with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith with both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, and by not showing up to minicamp, Jonnu Smith is making it known how he feels about his contract, which could increase the odds he gets traded.

Jonnu Smith had a career year in 2024 with 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, but he’s due to make just $3,490,000 in base salary this season. He’s looking to stay in Miami on a reworked deal according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, but if the Dolphins can’t get something done, he may be on the move to a team that can give him a new contract.

With the Steelers looking to add playmakers on offense for new quarterback Aaron Rodgers and their offensive coordinator’s familiarity with Jonnu Smith, he’s an intriguing target and someone who could form a really nice tight end duo along with Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers have engaged with the Dolphins multiple times on trade talks, and those could pick up again today with Jonnu Smith absent for minicamp.

The Steelers have a notable minicamp absence of their own, with OLB T.J. Watt not attending as he seeks a new contract. Watt’s current deal expires after 2025, and he’s looking for a new contract to make him one of the highest-paid EDGE rushers in football.

Whether Smith’s holdout from minicamp causes Miami to react with more urgency to get a deal done or increases the odds they trade him remains to be seen, but it’s a situation that the Steelers and GM Omar Khan are likely closely monitoring to see if they can strike to get a deal done and add another weapon to the offense.