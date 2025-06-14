Joe Haden Remembers First INT Off Big Ben (And His One Regret)

In 12 NFL seasons, former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden pulled in 29 interceptions. That’s pretty darn good. But you never forget your first, right? Haden certainly won’t forget his first. Not only because it was the first time he pulled in an interception, it’s because he snagged it against future teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

Also, it’s because Joe Haden feels like he could have done more than just return it 62 yards. Twenty-five years later, Haden still vividly remembers the play, both the moments leading up to him catching the ball and his regrets once he had it.

“We were in a zone, and they had the running back, he came out and ran an angle, and Ben kind of threw it behind him,” said Haden on Thursday’s episode of Up & Adams. “And I was right there waiting on it. I was in the flat, so he tried to run an angle, the running back outta the backfield, and he threw it behind him. I caught it, and I wish I would’ve stayed up the first sideline. I see Pouncey coming. I did a little hurdle; I should’ve just stayed up the sideline. I would’ve scored. I was a lot faster than everybody.

“But I cut across the field, just trying to look sweet, and got yanked up by offensive linemen. But I will never forget that play.”

Joe Haden is not kidding about three things here. One, he was quite fast. At the 2010 NFL Combine, he only ran a 4.52 40-yard dash. But on that play, he was moving faster than just about anyone on the field.

Secondly, Haden absolutely got “yanked up” by an offensive lineman. That lineman just happened to be Flozell Adams. And Adams absolutely snatched up Haden and put him on the ground. Which, if you’re an offensive lineman, you’ll never hesitate to grab a defensive back and put them on the ground.

And thirdly, Joe Haden’s first interception could have been a pick-six. He had one blocker to beat and a caravan of four Browns defenders. But instead of trusting his guys to take care of the last man, he cut it from one sideline to the other. He indeed picked up 62 yards on the return, which is quite impressive. And he remembers this interception fondly.

It’s not his favorite interception, though. In 2023, Haden was a guest on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, and he shared that his favorite interception came against the New England Patriots and Tom Brady in 2018. That interception helped protect the Steelers’ lead in the fourth quarter en route to a win.

But to this day, Joe Haden still regrets that he didn’t turn his first career interception, against Ben Roethlisberger no less, into his first career pick-six. He would have to wait until his fourth season in the league before he found the end zone on an interception return. In fact, he only had two pick-sixes in his career. But it’s the one that got away that haunts him still.