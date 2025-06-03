Joe Flacco Has Edge Over Kenny Pickett To Start, Browns Reporter Believes

In Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, the Browns have two former first-round picks of divisional rivals at quarterback, but who has the edge? According to Zac Jackson, Browns beat writer for The Athletic, it’s Joe Cool, the elite of the two. The Browns pried him off the couch with promises of Fig Newtons and prune juice, but he can still throw.

And throw with velocity, Jackson observed during the Browns’ OTAs thus far. “Flacco throws the ball in a practice setting better than any of them”, he said, comparing him not only to Pickett but also rookies Dillon Gabriel and obscure fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders. “Add his overall experience, and he’s the favorite to win the job”, he added—with a caveat.

While Jackson believes Flacco is the favorite, he allowed for a scenario in which HC Kevin Stefanski “and others in the organization just favor Pickett”. That’s not a surprising aside, in light of previous reports. While they didn’t pick up his fifth-year option (if they even knew they could), they still see potential in him.

Potential, of course, wouldn’t be the right word for Joe Flacco, who is 40 years old. Never a Pro Bowler once, he does have a Super Bowl ring, and even led the Browns to the playoffs. Kenny Pickett actually led the Steelers to the playoffs—but they usually have slightly better rosters.

But the Browns are trying to hold a four-way quarterback competition, even if Jackson doesn’t entirely buy it. At least, he doesn’t think a rookie could win it. “There’s almost no scenario where a rookie wins the starting job initially”, he said. It’s down to Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett—and the loser may not keep his job. After all, failing that, they would almost assuredly have to cut one of the rookies.

Of course, we’re only in early June and in OTAs, so there’s only so much to go on. And reporters only have access to select parts of practice, so Jackson can only offer a partial glimpse into what Flacco, Pickett, and company are even doing right now.

It is amusing, though, that Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Mason Rudolph could all start this year. And if it’s not Pickett, then it’s Flacco. And if it’s not Rudolph, then It’s Aaron Rodgers, which is still a bit hard to wrap my mind around.

Pickett was 2-1 against the Browns with the Steelers, and Pittsburgh actually put up 26-plus points in the two wins. When previously with the Browns, Flacco did not face the Steelers. He did play them last year with the Colts, though, and beat them, coming off the bench. It was the first time he faced the Steelers since 2018.

But either Pickett or Flacco might face the Steelers twice this season, as the Browns’ starter. Provided, of course, the team doesn’t bench them by the time they play Pittsburgh.