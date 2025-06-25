Jets HC Seemingly Takes Dig At Aaron Rodgers In Praising Justin Fields: ‘Not Trying To Be The Celebrity Quarterback’

It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers wore out his welcome with the Jets, but new HC Aaron Glenn’s comments are telling. Writing for The Athletic, Zack Rosenblatt portrayed Glenn’s praise of Justin Fields as a contrast to Rodgers. Of course, Glenn wasn’t in New York while he was, but it speaks to an organizational weariness.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets did not part on good terms, and that goes for both parties. Rodgers in particular vented frustration about how they handled his release. Now with the Steelers, he is in a different role—and so is Fields with the Jets.

“He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback, he’s just trying to be himself”, Glenn said of Fields. If that wasn’t meant to be a contrast to Aaron Rodgers, Rosenblatt did nothing to discourage comparison. “He’s not trying to impress anybody. He’s going out there and he’s busting his a– trying to be the best quarterback he can be for this team. Everybody sees that — and I like that”.

Aaron Rodgers arrived in New York amid much fanfare in 2023 as the savior of the Jets. He would finish the job that Vinny Testaverde couldn’t and actually take them on a playoff run. If he had it in him, an Achilles tear robbed him of the chance to show it. Coming back from the injury last year, he posted a 5-12 record, despite respectable stats.

The Jet’s new starter, meanwhile, Justin Fields, had a better go of it with Aaron Rodgers’ new team, the Steelers. In six games to start the season, he went 4-2 and generally looked sharper than previously in his career. While he lacked a lot of dynamic playmaking, he made few mistakes—other than botched snaps.

Rosenblatt contrasted Fields’ leadership style to Rodgers, describing it as less obvious and forthcoming. But he wrote that it’s “winning him fans all over the locker room.” Added Glenn, “Yes, he has a quiet voice, but that quiet voice doesn’t mean that people don’t hear him”.

Aaron Glenn was already the Jets’ head coach when they cut Aaron Rodgers, so he does have some experience with him. He has a clear preference for Justin Fields’ show-me leadership. “People see the way he works. That speaks more than what you say, and I like that about him because he is himself and he’s authentic, and he’s not going to change for nobody. I’d rather have that than somebody that’s fake”.

Mind you, at no point did any of these Jets players and coaches specifically mention Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers hangs over that organization like a specter, unavoidable given the last two years. They gave up multiple second-round picks and traded down in the first round for him. One of those second-round picks would have been a first-round pick if not for his injury.

It’s abundantly clear the Jets feel they are better off without Aaron Rodgers. The feeling is mutual, and Rodgers seems to like being with the Steelers. He considered retiring but wanted to play for Pittsburgh as it was best for his soul.