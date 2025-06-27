Jerome Bettis Likes Jaylen Warren, But Kaleb Johnson Has ‘A Chance To Be Special’

What does legendary Steelers RB Jerome Bettis think of Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson, their new duo for this season? He weighed in on that subject during a recent appearance on the Jim Rome Show. As you might expect, he likes what he sees—but also seemed to have a clear preference.

“I think Jaylen Warren is a really good running back”, Bettis said of the Steelers’ projected starter. “He’ll get more opportunities, more carries. He’ll show what he’s capable of. But Kaleb Johnson, a young running back they drafted out of Iowa, I really believe he’s got a chance to be special”.

The Steelers selected Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of Iowa, he fits the system OC Arthur Smith wants to run. Earlier this offseason, they moved on from Najee Harris, whom Bettis has defended. But he sees what the Steelers are trying to do—even if he isn’t sure they’re quite there yet.

“I think they’ve got two running backs that actually can complement each other, that’ll create an opportunity”, Bettis said. In Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson, they have a tandem that has the skill sets the Steelers want. But, he said, “the biggest component to all of this is the offensive line. Can the offensive line create that opportunity in the running game but also help in the passing game”?

Jerome Bettis is one of the Steelers’ most active alumni and has been there and will be there for Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson this season. He understands the legacy he has in Pittsburgh and does not take it lightly. And, of course, he is more than happy to see younger players continue that tradition at running back.

But the Steelers are bringing in a somewhat untested backfield this year, at least on a larger scale. Bettis was the ultimate workhorse back, but Jaylen Warren is not, and Kaleb Johnson hasn’t done it in the NFL. Needless to say, Kenneth Gainwell is not in that vein, either. Most expect Johnson to assume the bulk of the carries, though, at some point during his rookie season.

But the run-game philosophy has shifted considerably over the years, since the Hall of Famer’s time. While Steelers HC Mike Tomlin held onto the Bettis-like workhorse model for as long as he could, he finally relented three years ago. Jaylen Warren platooned with Najee Harris, and now Kaleb Johnson will platoon with Warren.

On paper, this should work—but the offensive line needs to come together. The Steelers have had some rushing success sporadically over the last two years, but this is the season in which it all needs to come together. Don’t expect Warren or Johnson to put up Jerome Bettis-like numbers, but they could make for quite a two-headed monster.