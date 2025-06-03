Jaylen Warren Sees Camaraderie Building Along Steelers’ Young OL, Excited To Run Behind It

Chemistry and camaraderie along the offensive line in football goes a long way toward success. Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seems like they are starting to see it all come together in the trenches ahead of the 2025 season.

At least veteran RB Jaylen Warren is as he told reporters Tuesday following the voluntary Organized Team Activities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

“I can tell the camaraderie is building, the chemistry’s there,” Warren said of the Steelers’ young offensive line following an OTA practice, according to video via Steelers.com. “And I’m just excited to run behind them this year.”

It’s still just football in shorts and helmets and nothing can truly be gleaned from the work the Steelers are doing right now, but that’s the second veteran on the squad to praise the offensive line so far this offseason. Cameron Heyward praised the group last week, stating he believes the young offensive line is heading in the right direction.

Of course, he goes against them as a defensive lineman, but Warren is around them more and sees the chemistry developing among the young group. That’s exciting for a running back, and for the offense in general.

This season, Broderick Jones flips back to the left side, the position the drafted him to play after trading up in the first round, while second-year pro Troy Fautanu returns from injury and should solidify right tackle.

On the interior, left guard Isaac Seumalo, center Zach Frazier and right guard Mason McCormick are all familiar with each other and have quite a few snaps working together. The adjustments will be on the outside as Seumalo learns to play next to Jones, while McCormick and Fautanu establish on-field chemistry and cohesion.

Right now, they’re putting in the work during OTAs to take significant steps toward achieving that this season. The work so far has Warren excited, especially as he’s set to step into a potentially leading role in the backfield following the departure of Najee Harris in free agency.