Jay Glazer: Aaron Rodgers ‘Perfect Match’ With Steelers, Only One Of Two Teams He Could Win Super Bowl With

NFL insider Jay Glazer doesn’t have a worry in the world over how Aaron Rodgers will fit in with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though it’s been the topic of endless debate before and since Rodgers officially inked a one-year contract with the team earlier this month, Glazer believes Rodgers fits perfectly with Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith.

“Everybody’s asking me what I think of Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers,” Glazer said, joining Jim Rome in a Wednesday interview. “I think it’s a perfect match.”

Glazer stayed out of the Rodgers speculation over the three-month saga. However, he was the first and only insider to believe Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields would return to Pittsburgh, opening the door for Rodgers to join. As plugged-in with Tomlin as any media type, Glazer didn’t offer any information about the inner workings of how the agreement came to be. But he’s confident each side will be happy by the time the season ends.

“I told Aaron this, and I told people in the Steelers, I said there was only two places I think Aaron could go and win a Super Bowl with. And that’s with Sean McVay, but that couldn’t happen because Stafford came back. And it’s with Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith.”

The Los Angeles Rams permitted Matthew Stafford to explore other teams but ultimately re-signed him in a move that made the most sense for both sides. Had Stafford been traded, heads coach Sean McVay admitted Rodgers would’ve been on their horizon. Glazer curiously left out the Minnesota Vikings, widely reported as a team Rodgers would eagerly play for. But the Vikings never showed enough interest, sticking with former first-rounder J.J. McCarthy instead.

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith will be under the microscope, especially given the rocky terms Russell Wilson left on. Justin Fields, while well-liked by the coaching staff, wasn’t happy with being replaced mid-season, and this is likely one reason why he left for the New York Jets. Glazer thinks Rodgers and Smith will be on the same page.

“Arthur doesn’t take any crap,” he told Rome. “And the two of those guys will work in unison together. I think their personalities are great.”

Glazer is also confident Tomlin can manage Rodgers and won’t be bothered by controversial comments he’s known for making.

“The things that upset others about Aaron, [Tomlin will] get the biggest kick out of,” Glazer said. “Things don’t bother Mike Tomlin. Every day is a happy day. If he screws something up, he says, ‘my bad,’ and moves on.”

Glazer agreed with Rome’s assessment that Tomlin has dealt with “much more difficult” than Rodgers; wide receivers, in particular, Antonio Brown and George Pickens, among the most notable.

If the Steelers’ season goes as smoothly as the picture Glazer paints, Pittsburgh should not only make the playoffs but also have the chance to go on a postseason run. Which could lead Rodgers to have second thoughts over his retirement plans, or at the very least, give him a strong season to end his Hall of Fame career on.