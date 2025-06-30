James Jones Thinks Steelers Defense ‘Just Got Worse’ Losing Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a massive trade on Monday, sending S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. Pittsburgh also received a 2027 seventh-round pick and sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to Miami.

Looking at the full trade, former NFL WR James Jones doesn’t think the Steelers defense got better at all.

“I don’t like it man,” Jones said on FS1’s The Facility on Monday. “I don’t like it no more man, you traded one of the best safeties in football for a guy that, I’m assuming if you make this move, you move him to safety, cause you have a first-rounder at corner [Joey Porter Jr.] and you just signed [Darius] Slay. We do not know what Jalen Ramsey is going to look like at safety… I absolutely do not like the move… To be honest with you, I think this Steelers defense just got worse losing Minkah Fitzpatrick.”

It’s a major change, to say the least. The secondary now looks completely different, both from the cornerback and safety perspectives. At cornerback, it’s extremely hard to be unhappy with the group the Steelers now have. Pittsburgh has Joey Porter Jr., who’s looking for more consistency heading into his third year, but he now has plenty of veteran help alongside him with Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey in the fold.

At safety, things are a little more confusing. Before the trade, Minkah Fitzpatrick would have been paired with DeShon Elliot, while Juan Thornhill was the third safety. When Ramsey’s not back there, those two would now be the starters. However, Ramsey’s skill set does fit the safety position well, so it’s certainly possible that he’d spend some time there.

Losing Fitzpatrick is a complicated pill to swallow. From one outlook, he’s been one of the best safeties in the NFL over the past several years. Along with T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, he’s also been the pillar of a Steelers defense that’s kept the team in contention despite poor offensive play.

However, he’s also coming off a bit of a down year in 2024. Fitzpatrick was poor against the pass, allowing a 127.6 passer rating when targeted last year. Minkah Fitzpatrick also has just one interception in the past two seasons, after leading the league in 2022 with six. From that aspect, it’s hard to blame the Steelers for moving on.

Putting it bluntly, it’s a big gamble the Steelers are making. They’re clearly going all-in on the 2025 season, and there are a lot of positives to this move. As long as things can work out at safety, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers defense being marginally worse as Jones expects.