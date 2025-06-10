Jack Sawyer ‘Eager To Learn’ And ‘Everything You Saw On Tape’ At Ohio State, Denzel Martin Says

As T.J. Watt skips out on mandatory minicamp in the midst of contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his absence opens up an opportunity for others behind him.

That includes rookie fourth-round outside linebacker Jack Sawyer, who is drawing quite a bit of praise and attention from outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.

Martin, speaking to reporters Tuesday on Day 1 of mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, stated that Sawyer has been great since joining the Steelers out of Ohio State, is eager to learn and is exactly like what was seen on tape during his time with the Buckeyes.

“Oh, Sawyer, man, he’s been great, man. He’s eager to learn. He’s the type of guy, he wants more, trying to get in on the weekends,” Martin said of his rookie outside linebacker, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X. “That dude, man, is everything you saw on that tape in college. I think it’s coming to life out here, man.

“That dude, he’s just somebody that’s gonna be really fun to work with. I love the size that he has. I love the way he is moving his body and moving his feet.”

Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin sounds excited about rookie Jack Sawyer pic.twitter.com/hz95xDEfu7 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 10, 2025

Coming out of college after a tremendous career at Ohio State, effort, leadership and a no-nonsense attitude were some of the biggest and best things Sawyer was praised for. Entering the NFL, he’s not a freak athlete and he’s not the biggest, strongest or longest at the position, but you’re not going to outwork the guy.

So far, based on Martin’s comments, he’s showing that, wanting to get in extra work in the facility on the weekends to be prepared for his rookie season, which could see him step into a key special teams role right away, while serving as sound depth behind the likes of Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig.

The selection of Sawyer was a surprise, considering the No. 4 OLB role wasn’t a huge need at the time, but the Steelers have a very clear type of football player. Sawyer checked all of the boxes for the Steelers from makeup, talent, and play-style.

So far, he’s showing that in the offseason with his new team, turning heads and impressing his position coach. Hopefully that partnership with the Steelers and Sawyer and the working relationship with Martin helps the former Ohio State star become a serviceable piece for the Steelers right away in 2025.