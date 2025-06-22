‘It’s Unreal:’ Brian Urlacher In Awe Of Steelers’ ‘Consistency’ At Head Coach

Since 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers have only had three head coaches. With how much turnover some franchises have, that’s one of the most impressive facts in the NFL. It’s part of the reason why the Steelers have won six Super Bowls. Their consistency can be frustrating when they aren’t winning championships, but they’re usually in the playoff picture. Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher recently had praise for the Steelers because of their stability, comparing it to the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback situation.

“How lucky is Green Bay?” Urlacher asked recently on Johnny Manziel’s YouTube channel. “They go from [Brett] Favre to [Aaron] Rodgers to Jordan Love, and I got 21 different guys in 13 years in Chicago. And they have three dudes for 35 years.

“It’s the same with, look at Pittsburgh with their head coaches. What is it, Chuck Noll, then you go Bill Cowher, and then you got Mike Tomlin for the last 45 years. It’s unreal, the consistency they have for their head coaches.”

Urlacher spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears, playing from 2000 to 2012. The Bears have lacked stability for the past few decades, but Urlacher’s tenure there was particularly brutal. They appeared in one Super Bowl, but that was despite their quarterback position being in flux. Had Chicago gotten better quarterback play, they likely would’ve been consistent championship contenders.

In his 13-year career, Urlacher had two head coaches, so he understands how little job security that position can have. However, the Steelers have shown a different level of patience and trust in their head coaches.

Noll won a single game during his first season with Pittsburgh. Cowher experienced three-straight seasons missing the playoffs. Tomlin is currently in the middle of an ugly playoff drought, with the Steelers not winning a postseason game since the 2016 season.

However, through those hard times, the Rooney family didn’t react too suddenly. They allowed Noll to build the Steelers up, and they won four Super Bowls. While Cowher suffered a slight dip in success, he didn’t lose his job, and he eventually won a championship.

Some fans are getting frustrated with Tomlin’s playoff struggles. Several analysts have even wondered if it’s time for the Steelers to part ways with their head coach. However, Art Rooney II hasn’t given any indication that Tomlin’s job is in danger. Like with Noll and Cowher, no rash decision is going to be made.

Whether that’s right or wrong remains to be seen. While a new voice could help improve the Steelers, it might be tough to find someone better than Tomlin. He’s highly respected in NFL circles for his abilities. The Steelers don’t want to end up like the Bears, who have had seven head coaches since 2000.

Perhaps sticking by Tomlin is the right move. He could follow in Cowher’s footsteps and get back to the championship game after getting out of this rut. The Steelers’ consistency has led them to success before. Changing the formula now might not be a great idea.