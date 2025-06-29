Is Keeanu Benton’s Long-Term Future At DE—Or Even With Steelers?

Is Keeanu Benton’s long-term future at DE—or even with the Steelers?

The Steelers are adamant that Keeanu Benton is the right size to play nose tackle here, but is it optimal? Recently, DL coach Karl Dunbar invoked Javon Hargrave in defending Benton’s size. But that got me thinking about Benton’s future, and if it might look like Hargrave’s—without the Steelers.

The Steelers drafted Hargrave in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he started immediately. While he played well and improved over time, he only truly blossomed outside of the Steelers’ 3-4 confinement. Could Keeanu Benton and his body type and skill set fit better—and earn a bigger contract—playing elsewhere? Perhaps in a 4-3 front, as Hargrave did in Philadelphia and San Francisco.

I’m not saying Benton and Hargrave have the exact same body type—I’m not. But there’s a reason Benton has drawn comparisons to Hargrave since before they drafted him. Are the Steelers just not maximizing his potential, or is it on him? To date, he is not producing as they want him to, even if the talent is there.

The Steelers selected Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This is important because that means he is due for a contract extension in 2026. In other words, if he wants to cash in as soon as possible, he needs to impress now. If he doesn’t, the Steelers aren’t likely to sign him to an extension.

At that point, they may let Benton hit free agency. Maybe by then, they’ll decide they were wrong that he is big enough to play the type of nose tackle they’re looking for. But what course of action would they take if it reaches that point? Would they try to kick him outside to play defensive end, or let him walk?

I should note that the Steelers don’t play a high percentage of “base” defense. From our charting last season, they only played out of a 3-4 front about one-fourth of the time. That means Keeanu Benton was playing a lot in nickel fronts, often not as a true “nose” in a 0- or 1-tech formation. Even still, his pressure rate was not where you’d want it to be—about once per 20 rushes. We’re just two years into his career, granted, but it’s hard to predict what the future holds for Benton. And for Benton and the Steelers.

