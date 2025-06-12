Is Calvin Austin III Really Steelers’ No. 2 WR?

Is Calvin Austin III really the Steelers’ No. 2 WR?

During media availability, WR Calvin Austin III got a boost from his position coach, endorsing him as WR No. 2. While there was an implied “right now” in Zach Azzanni’s comments, let’s consider the possibility. Now in his fourth season, he is in a contract year, and coming off his best season. But that best season reflect average numbers for a No. 3 WR, let alone a full-time starter.

Of course, Austin wasn’t the Steelers’ No. 2 WR last year, so that’s hardly a surprise or an alarming realization. He only saw 58 targets all season, after all, on under 600 offensive snaps. But he did catch 36 of them for 548 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned a punt for a touchdown, the Steelers’ first in a while.

Calvin Austin caught more touchdown passes than the Steelers’ WR No. 2 last year—indeed, their WR No. 1. George Pickens finished his final season with the team with just three touchdowns. He scored 12 through the air throughout his three years here despite starting his entire career.

While the Steelers haven’t used Calvin Austin in the No. 2 WR role, the question is, how would he translate? Could he really play 900-plus snaps with a greater point of emphasis on getting him the ball and thrive in that role? Do the Steelers believe he can produce a 1,000-yard season, or something close to it?

Presumably, they believe the passing game will be more robust with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, which should help everybody. The Steelers ranked toward the bottom of the league in pass attempts last season, for example. For perspective, the league averaged 557 pass attempts in 2024, while the Steelers attempted 499. If they attempt an extra 60 passes, and Calvin Austin is the No. 2 WR, he could plausibly see around 90-100 targets.

The 2024 season marked a significant jump in his game, raising his success rate on targets from 40 percent to 53.4 percent. Some of the biggest issues he had was with poor quarterback accuracy, due to his size. If Calvin Austin is the No. 2 WR, then Rodgers’ accuracy could be a big part of his success. Assuming that he still has that accuracy. And his quick release could also aid in taking advantage of Austin’s exceptional speed on slants.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed, and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.