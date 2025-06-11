Insider: People At ‘Top’ Of Steelers Organization Want T.J. Watt To Be ‘Lifetime Pittsburgh Steeler’

In today’s NFL, it’s tough for the best players to remain with one team for their entire careers. Players like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Von Miller have suited up for multiple franchises. Free agency and the trade market make it easier for players to move around the league. That can be especially true when a player is involved in a contract dispute. T.J. Watt is dealing with that right now, not reporting to mandatory minicamp. However, according to insider James Palmer, the Steelers want Watt to be with them for his entire career.

“T.J. Watt, this is one where we went through a really difficult negotiation last time, I think that was 2021,” Palmer said Wednesday on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel. “That went all the way up to the Thursday before the start of the season. Buckle up, we could have that again, possibly.

“But we do know this, Mike Tomlin did say yesterday, they expressed their desire to get this deal done, that T.J. Watt wants to get this deal done, that they all want him to return to Pittsburgh. There’s a lot of people in that building, specifically the people at the top, that want him to be a lifetime Pittsburgh Steeler. Getting a contract done here would be extremely important.”

In recent history, the Steelers have had a few all-time greats remain with them for their entire careers. That includes Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey. They usually do a good job taking care of their franchise cornerstones.

However, they have let legendary players leave their team before. Franco Harris spent a year with the Seattle Seahawks. Rod Woodson had a lot of good football left, and the Steelers let him walk in free agency. James Harrison left Pittsburgh twice.

While some of those examples are from a long time ago, and some of those players were past their prime, it illustrates that it can be challenging for players to remain lifetime Steelers. However, it doesn’t feel like Watt’s time with the team is coming to an end. The Steelers clearly want to continue being competitive, and getting rid of Watt doesn’t align with that goal.

If the Steelers wanted to reset their franchise completely, then perhaps it would make sense for them not to give Watt a new contract. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Negotiations between Watt and the Steelers might get drawn out, but eventually, it feels like he’ll get a big deal.

Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean Watt will be a lifetime Steeler. That shows the high regard the Steelers’ top decision-makers hold for Watt. However, he’s set to turn 31 this season. That could take him to the end of his career, but in his mid-30s, he might have some gas left in the tank. It remains to be seen whether he will only ever suit up for the Steelers. It sounds like he’s got the support of some important people, though.