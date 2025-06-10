Insider: Aaron Rodgers, Arthur Smith ‘Immediately Dove’ Into Steelers’ Playbook After His Signing

One day, Aaron Rodgers will find himself inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s one of the best quarterbacks ever, building an incredible legacy with the Green Bay Packers. However, since leaving them in 2023, Rodgers has struggled to find success. His two seasons with the New York Jets were disastrous. Now, he’s on the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to insider Albert Breer of The MMQB, as soon as Rodgers signed with the Steelers, he got to work with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“[Aaron] Rodgers arrived Saturday morning to sign it, and from there he and [Arthur] Smith immediately dove in on the playbook, things that the Steelers already built in anticipation of his signing and some historical elements of Smith’s scheme and how it matched up with some of Rodgers’ experiences,” Breer wrote recently in an article on Sports Illustrated.

One of the biggest concerns some people had when reports initially came out about the Steelers eyeing Rodgers was how he would fit into Smith’s offense. Throughout his career, Rodgers has done his best work out of the shotgun. He seems to like the ball in his hand, with an emphasis on the passing game.

In contrast, Smith’s offense is very run-heavy. It involves more play-action, with the quarterback playing under center more often. Therefore, Rodgers might not have the easiest time fitting in Smith’s offense.

However, it’s important to note that Rodgers has been in the NFL for 18 years. There isn’t much that he hasn’t seen or done. He’s even reportedly studied Smith’s offense in the past. Based on Breer’s reporting, it appears that he and Smith are working diligently to collaborate on a system that will benefit the Steelers the most. It doesn’t sound like the Steelers are changing their offense for Rodgers.

Also, Rodgers won the MVP twice with Matt LaFleur as his head coach. LaFleur and Smith worked together with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. Smith was their tight ends coach, while LaFleur was the offensive coordinator. When LaFleur left the following year, Smith took over as the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

As a result, Rodgers might have some familiarity with Smith’s offense. Allowing the run game to take some pressure off of him might help Rodgers play better, too. While he might not be totally washed up, he can’t carry a franchise like he used to.

Operating within Smith’s offense could help rejuvenate Rodgers. Likewise, Smith, including some things Rodgers likes in his offense, could improve the unit. The important part is that they’re working together, trying to find a healthy balance. That’s a good sign. The wait is over, and Rodgers is committed to Pittsburgh.