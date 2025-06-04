In Second Season, Mason McCormick Can’t Wait To Start For Steelers

After stepping into the starting lineup early in the 2024 season for the injured James Daniels, guard Mason McCormick had to learn on the fly as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The small-school product went on to start 14 games for the Steelers, holding down the right guard spot between rookie center Zach Frazier and second-year right tackle Broderick Jones.

Now, entering his second NFL season, McCormick is aiming to hit the ground running after going through the rookie learning curve in 2024. Speaking with reporters Wednesday following the latest voluntary Organized Team Activities session at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, McCormick outlined how he’s attacking Year 2 with the Black and Gold.

“Yeah, I mean it’s definitely different coming in this Year 2. I learned so much last year and just wanna hit the ground running this year,” McCormick said, according to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X.

As a fourth-round pick out of the FCS-level South Dakota State, McCormick was largely viewed as a developmental player on the interior of the offensive line, one who could be useable depth in a pinch but wouldn’t be viewed as a starting option until 2025.

And then, Daniels went down with a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. That accelerated McCormick’s timeline, resulting in him stepping into the starting lineup in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium.

Heck of a stage to make your first NFL start.

At times as a rookie, McCormick had some flashes, particularly in pass protection. McCormick allowed just 29 pressures and graded out at a 63.2 overall from Pro Football Focus, giving up just two sacks.

As a run blocker, his strength coming out of college, he had some issues, grading out at a 53.7.

Now, entering Year 2 he has a full lap around the track, as head coach Mike Tomlin likes to say, and knows what to expect not only in the NFL but in the Steelers’ offense, too. That’ll be huge for him moving forward.

It will also be huge to have second-year pro and friend Troy Fautanu next to him at right tackle. The two never played together last season in the regular season as Fautanu played just one game before being lost for the season. But Fautanu and McCormick were able to establish a friendship and build chemistry off the field, which should help them on the field in 2025.

“Me and Troy built a relationship last year, even though he wasn’t playing,” McCormick said. “We work together quite a bit every day, and it’s exciting to see him back on the field. He looks great.”

That friendship off the field and the ability to communicate and speak the same language will help them on the field under the bright lights and in hostile, loud environments. So far, the reviews on Fautanu are very positive, which is quite encouraging.

Entering the 2025 season, both McCormick and Fautanu will have key roles on an offensive line that looks to take the next step under position coach Pat Meyer.