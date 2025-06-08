In His First Snap, Aaron Rodgers Will Immediately Make Steelers’ History

Good, bad, or something in-between, Aaron Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh will set at least one record. So long as he takes one regular season snap in 2025, he’ll become the oldest player to ever play for the Steelers’ franchise. He’ll be the first 40-year-old player to ever suit up for the team.

Of course, it’s uncommon for anyone in their 40s to play in the NFL. Per Pro Football Reference’s Stathead, only 77 have in league history, including Rodgers the past two seasons with the New York Jets. That sounds like a lot but to put that in perspective, 249 players have played at age 38 or 39. Do the math and that means 249 of them, nearly 70-percent, didn’t make it to 40.

The first NFL players to do so occurred earlier than you think. Two appeared in the league’s 1920 inaugural season. Offensive lineman Phil Nesser and end Bobby Marshall were each 40 that year, a time when an NFL roster mostly consisted of “whoever was interested and could kinda play.” Fun facts on both. Nesser is one-seventh of the largest football family in league history with six brothers who also played in the league. Meanwhile, Marshall is one of the first two black players in league history, joining Fritz Pollard in 1920.

From 1930-1959, only one player would achieve the mark, New York Giants’ Hall of Famer Ken Strong returning to play to fill rosters depleted by World War II. It became more common in the 40s with one of football’s most famous examples. George Blanda. A do-it-all player, he transitioned from quarterback to full-time kicker once he reached his 40th birthday (Blanda kicked throughout his career but primarily served in that role in his 40s). He played through his age-48 season, a career that spanned four literal decades, 1949 to 1975. To put that in perspective, Blanda’s NFL career began when QB Terry Bradshaw was 1-year old. When Blanda retired, Bradshaw was a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Blanda remains the oldest player in NFL history. Rodgers won’t hit that mark.

Fast-forwarding to modern times, recent 40-something players include OT Jason Peters, TE Marcedes Lewis, QB Tom Brady, and a slew of kickers.

Rodgers will replace QB Ben Roethlisberger as the oldest Steeler in history. Roethlisberger missed out on his 40th birthday by mere months when his career ended in a Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Right behind him is punter Bobby Walden. He, too, nearly reached 40, playing his final game in 1977 at 39 years and 276 days old. Below is a list of the oldest Steelers to appear in a game, a list Rodgers will top (assuming he’s not asked to push any training camp sleds) September 7.

Oldest Steelers To Appear In A Game

1. Ben Roethlisberger/QB – 39 years, 320 days

2. Bobby Walden/P – 39 years, 276 days

3. James Harrison/EDGE – 39 years, 263 days

4. Ernie Stautner/DL – 38 years, 239 days

5. Norm Johnson/K – 38 years, 211 days

6. Dustin Colquitt/K – 38 years, 165 days

7. Charlie Batch/QB – 37 years, 363 days

8. Mose Kelsch/K – 37 years, 256 days

9. Mark Rodenhauser/LS – 37 years, 210 days

Another fun fact. Kelsch is regarded as the first pure placekicker in NFL history, kicking for Pittsburgh in 1933 and 1934. We dedicated a video to him years ago.

Rodgers’ mark is ceremonial. Show up, play, make the records. Pittsburgh is hoping there’s more tangible numbers behind it. That includes joining an exclusive club of quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams, something Rodgers would achieve by defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. But Pittsburgh isn’t chasing or expecting records. The team needs above-average quarterback play, someone who takes care of the football and makes plays, with a solid group around who won’t ask too much of Rodgers. After all, he’s the oldest player in Steelers’ history.