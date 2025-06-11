If Rams Didn’t Re-Sign Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers Was ‘Definitely A Conversation,’ Sean McVay Says

The Los Angeles Rams re-worked QB Matthew Stafford’s contract this offseason, giving him a new contract despite receiving trade interest from teams, including the Steelers. Pittsburgh ultimately settled on free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, who signed with the team last weekend and participated in minicamp yesterday. But if things had gone differently with Stafford, Rodgers may have wound up in Los Angeles.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday on Good Morning Football that Rodgers would’ve been a conversation and a possibility had nothing gotten done with Stafford.
“I think that our first priority, which we consistently communicated, was let’s work something out with Matthew. And we were very fortunate that it worked out that way,” McVay said. “If that wasn’t able to occur, then that was definitely a conversation and a possibility for us. I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I’ve gotten to know Aaron and just really enjoy the conversations and the approach, the way he thinks about the game and in life. I know there’s a lot of people in Pittsburgh that are really excited that’s finally come to fruition, and I’m a big fan of his.”
There were legitimate rumblings around the NFL Combine that Stafford could wind up being on the move it, be it to the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants or Steelers, but he wound up staying with the team he won a Super Bowl with in Los Angeles.
It’s interesting to consider what could’ve happened had Stafford gone elsewhere and the Rams entered the mix for Rodgers. They have a team that can contend immediately, and Rodgers could’ve stayed closer to his home in California. If Stafford and the Rams hadn’t gotten something done, the Steelers would likely be going into 2025 with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback.
Rodgers acknowledged yesterday he did have conversations with other teams, but he felt the most comfortable with the Steelers as they respected his process and his timeline. If it wasn’t playing for the Steelers, Rodgers said he would’ve retired, but it’s fair to wonder if that would’ve changed had an opportunity with Los Angeles presented itself.
But that’s all in the “what if” category. The Rams got their preferred quarterback in Stafford locked up and ready to run it back after making it to the NFC Divisional Round last year, and the Steelers will try to make some noise with Aaron Rodgers under center and united with Mike Tomlin. It’s a pairing that the Steelers are hopeful will lead to playoff success for the first time since 2016, and Rodgers seems very excited to be in Pittsburgh.