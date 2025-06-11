‘I Would’ve Loved To Play With George Pickens:’ DK Metcalf Confirms He Never Spoke To Traded Steelers WR

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf in March, it seemed their offense was poised to have one of the NFL’s most dangerous combinations at the position. George Pickens and Metcalf as two talented downfield playmakers who would dictate how defenses played Pittsburgh. That thought lasted only two months when Pittsburgh traded Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys for a future draft pick, leaving open questions over who would fill Pickens’ shoes. And leaving Metcalf lamenting over what might have been in his first season with the Steelers.

“I would’ve loved to play with George Pickens,” he said via video from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Being here just to see how he was as a teammate. Just to see what I could learn from him.”

Metcalf even opted against attempting to take Pickens’ No. 14 jersey, the number Metcalf had worn throughout his football career. Instead, he selected No. 4, digits he’s keeping even after Pickens was traded. Running back Kenneth Gainwell grabbed No. 14 instead.

“I mean, he’s been here. He’s made a staple in the number 14,” Metcalf explained in March of why he didn’t pursue Pickens’ number. “I’m not trying to take away from anybody’s legacy. Just trying to help build mine.”

Pittsburgh is banking on Metcalf being a capable playmaker on his own. Pickens’ absence will cause secondaries to shift their attention toward taking away Metcalf and forcing other Steelers receivers like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson to step up. Pittsburgh is also testing the waters of adding another receiver, recently visiting with veteran Gabe Davis. He could sign with a new team around training camp as he works to get healthy from a 2024 knee injury.

Traded himself, Metcalf knows the NFL is a business.

“It was a decision the team made, and it was out of my hands,” he said Wednesday.

Metcalf also confirmed to reporters that he never spoke with Pickens during their brief time as teammates.

Already impressing in practice, Pickens will play out the final year of his rookie deal in Dallas. A strong season will lead to a big payday that could rival the $30 million average yearly value Metcalf secured from Pittsburgh. But it’s clear the Steelers had no interest in giving Pickens the chance to do that in Pittsburgh, fed up with the headaches he created between the big plays he produced. Instead, Metcalf will be in charge of the offensive playmaking from new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.