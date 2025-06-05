‘I Love That Man:’ Kaleb Johnson Already Forging Connection With Eddie Faulkner

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting big things out of third-round running back Kaleb Johnson, and the rookie has already taken a liking to his position coach. Speaking to the media after Pittsburgh’s final OTA session today, Johnson said he’s already built a strong rapport with running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

“I love that man. Me and him already built genuine connections since the 30 visit and stuff like that, so I’m just looking forward to working with him more and doing great things in the future,” Johnson said via video posted by Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube.

While Johnson is an ideal fit for Arthur Smith’s zone scheme, he’ll primarily be working with Faulkner in the running backs room, and the two of them forming a good relationship early is ideal for the Steelers. Johnson is someone who has come in and seemingly been willing to learn from the veterans around him. Having a good relationship and taking to Faulkner’s coaching will only benefit him.

The Steelers already have Jaylen Warren as an established back, but Johnson will compete with him and should see a decent amount of work early on. With Warren more adept as a pass blocker and receiver out of the backfield, Johnson could mix in on early downs and cede third down work to Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Pittsburgh is going to need an uptick in production from its running back room, and there are a lot of expectations on Johnson after the team let RB Najee Harris walk in free agency. It’s Warren’s first crack at a starting role and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he opened the season as a starter, but Johnson could see his role expand if he plays well early and potentially take over as the lead back.

The more he learns from Faulkner and embraces coaching the better the chances will be for him to succeed. The two are still early in their working relationship, but the fact that it immediately got off to a strong start is positive. Faulkner said last season that he’s a fan of Smith’s scheme and penchant for running the football, and the two will work in tandem to try and turn Kaleb Johnson into a future starting running back. His experience running zone at Iowa should help him acclimate as he looks to get his NFL career off to a strong start.