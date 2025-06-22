‘I Knew:’ Meeting With Steelers Coaches Made Diontae Johnson Confident Pittsburgh Would Draft Him

Diontae Johnson’s NFL career took a wrong turn last year. However, before that, he was a solid player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In five seasons there, he recorded 4,363 receiving yards and scored 25 touchdowns, making one Pro Bowl. For a third-round pick, that’s great production. Recently, Johnson reflected on how he ended up with the Steelers, giving a lot of credit to Darryl Drake, their former wide receivers coach.

“All you need is one coach to like you,” Johnson said recently on the YouTube channel Sport and Suits. “Darryl Drake from the Pittsburgh Steelers, rest in peace, that was my guy. He saw me at the Pro Day. We sat down until like 12 o’clock the night before my Pro Day, just talking, chopping it up. Me, him, and the special teams coach, Danny Smith… Once I met them, I knew, I felt like I was gonna go there.”

The Steelers hired Drake in 2018, but unfortunately, he passed away suddenly in 2019 while the Steelers were at training camp. It came as a huge shock, and it seriously affected many within the Steelers’ organization.

That season was also Johnson’s rookie year. He’s talked in the past about how Drake was a huge influence on him, even in their short time together. That speaks to what a deep bond they had. Therefore, it’s no surprise to hear that they hit it off instantly at Johnson’s Pro Day.

Johnson played well with the Steelers, but now, his NFL career is in danger. Pittsburgh traded him to the Carolina Panthers last year, and while he was fine there, if a little underwhelming, his value really took a hit with the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson only recorded one catch in four games with the Ravens, and then he refused to enter a game, getting suspended as a result.

After that, the Ravens waived Johnson, and he ended up with the Houston Texans. There, he saw just as little success, and this offseason, he struggled to find a new team.

Johnson is now a member of the Cleveland Browns, so he’ll have a chance to face the Steelers twice this season. He’s looking to rebuild his career and prove that he can still be a quality player. Drake helped give him his start, but it’s up to Johnson now to determine where his story will go.