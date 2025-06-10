‘I Gave It No Thought’: Terry Bradshaw Has No Regrets About Aaron Rodgers Comments

Two weeks after ripping veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and criticizing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of him, former Steelers quarterback, Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw doubled down on his stance about Rodgers and the Steelers.

Appearing on the same show he went viral on, 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas with former NFL defensive lineman Dan Hampton, Bradshaw stated that he “could care less” about what he stirred up with his comments.

“Listen, I’m smart enough to know that no matter who you’re talking to, social media, radio stations, small markets, the large markets, if you say something that’s got a bite to it, it’s gonna get out there,” Bradshaw said, according to audio via the show. “I gave that no thought at all until the next day the radio station calls and says, ‘Hey man, this went viral. Are you okay? We apologize.’ I said, ‘Get outta here, we’re fine. Let it go.’

“I could care less.”

'I gave that no thought at all' – safe to say the Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has NO REGRETS about saying that the #Steelers are stupid for signing Aaron Rodgers

At least Bradshaw understands that no matter what market or medium he’s talking to, his words will take off if they have enough bite, because that’s exactly what happened with his May 27 comments about Rodgers and the Steelers’ pursuit of the four-time NFL MVP.

Rodgers has been a divisive player throughout his career, though teammates have had nothing but praise for him time and time again. Largely, that divisiveness has come from the media and fans from outside the markets in which he’s played.

Bradshaw ripped Rodgers for his off-field interests, such as his darkness retreat, the use of Ayahuasca, and even some of his political stances he’s revealed on shows like Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson, opening him up to some criticism.

Two weeks later, Rodgers is officially a Steeler, and while he won’t wear No. 12, he will be joining a fraternity with Bradshaw as a Steelers starting quarterback. Eventually, he’ll be joining Bradshaw as a Hall of Famer, too. That could make for some awkward moments, but Bradshaw has never been shy about his feelings and spouting off his takes, and that’s what he did a few weeks ago regarding Rodgers.

It blew up, what was said was said, and the message reverberated across the NFL media landscape. Seemingly quite a large contingent of Steelers fans agreed with Bradshaw, too. But that’s in the past now, and the Hall of Famer has no regrets.

I’m sure it won’t be the only harsh comment he has about Rodgers this season, too, as he watches him in his beloved Black and Gold.