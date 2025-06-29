‘I Enjoy Kind Of Being The Enforcer’: Ben Skowronek Embracing Role In Steelers WRs Rooms

Dirtbag.

That’s the affectionate nickname that Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Ben Skowronek received last season from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Now, he’s aiming to add another label to his name.

That would be enforcer in the wide receivers room.

Skowronek, who signed a two-year deal in free agency this offseason to remain with the Steelers, is being counted on as a key special teams piece and a good blocker under wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni. That includes being the “enforcer” in the run game, doing whatever is asked of him offensively from a physical standpoint.

In a piece for ESPN.com, Steelers’ beat writer Brooke Pryor got Skowronek’s thoughts on his role in the WR room.

“I had to step in and do a lot of stuff in the run game, but it’s really, be physical, or they’re going to find someone else who can be physical,” Skowronek said to Pryor, according to ESPN.com. “I enjoy kind of being the enforcer out there for the receiver room.”

After being signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in late August last summer following final cutdowns, Skowronek was eventually signed to the 53-man roster, and while he missed some time during the year on Injured Reserve, Skowronek came back and was a key piece late in the year for the Steelers, especially on offense.

Skowronek played 102 snaps offensively and saw snaps at wide receiver, fullback, tight end and H-back, moving all over the Steelers’ offense under Smith, allowing the Steelers do give a number of different looks to defenses while still having flexibility to run the ball or throw it.

The veteran receiver had just five receptions for 69 yards on the season, but they were valuable receptions and showed he could be a Swiss Army knife offensively.

He also played 148 snaps on special teams, recording seven tackles and recovered two fumbles on the season. He had a great moment with special teams coordinator Danny Smith in Washington, too, drawing a reference to a great scene from the football movie “The Replacements” too, making an impact on the season.

Now, with DK Metcalf in the room, as well as veteran Robert Woods, and big seasons expected from fourth-year receiver Calvin Austin III and second-year pro Roman Wilson, Skowronek is behind a number of pass catchers for the Black and Gold, but one thing is clear: Skowronek has a clear role under Arthur Smith, and he’s embracing it at this point in his career after being more of a downfield threat and special teams ace in previous stops.