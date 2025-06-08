‘Hurt By The Greatness Of Mike Tomlin:’ NFL Player Weighs In, Debates His Authority

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t found their franchise quarterback. That much is clear. But does the blame rest on Mike Tomlin or someone else in the front office? That’s what NightCap debated in the latest edition of their show, inviting current NFL free agent and outside linebacker Matthew Judon to share his thoughts. Making a claim others have before, Judon thinks Tomlin’s greatest blessing is also his biggest curse.

“The Steelers are, they get hurt from the greatness of Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin’s always gonna have them in contention so they can’t go and farm a quarterback from the draft,” Judon told the show.

Under Tomlin, the Steelers haven’t held an original pick high in the draft. Their highest selection came in 2014 when Pittsburgh selected Ohio State linebacker 14th overall (though the team traded up to higher spots for OT Broderick Jones and LB Devin Bush). Even in the team’s worst years, the Steelers have found a way to remain competitive. An 0-4 start in 2013 still resulted in an 8-8 finish. Bottoming out to 2-6 and 3-7 in 2022, situations where most teams would end up with a top-five selection, concluded with a winning 9-8 campaign.

But as we’ve written about before, that doesn’t excuse Pittsburgh from not making a play for a franchise quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens are all examples of teams trading up in the first round for a quarterback. All three hit big with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson. Trades are easier said than done and drafting a quarterback doesn’t guarantee success but the Steelers have no other alternative to get out of football purgatory.

Still, Judon wondered if Tomlin is truly driving the decision-making or if the choice is out of their hands.

“If he says get us a quarterback, get us a quarterback, please get us a quarterback. And they don’t get us a quarterback. ‘How y’all gonna get mad at me?'” Judon said, defending Tomlin.

But Tomlin isn’t passively investing in the team. The longest-tenured active head coach in the NFL, he has power and influence and serious say over the team’s decision-making. Arguably even more following Kevin Colbert’s 2022 retirement. Tomlin alone shouldn’t receive blame but he’s also expected to be part of the solution. Finding a franchise quarterback is the one thing he hasn’t done as a head coach, inheriting Ben Roethlisberger in 2007 through his retirement after 2021.

Judon endorsed the decision to add Aaron Rodgers, calling him the best option Pittsburgh had remaining. Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, Judon spent his first five years in the AFC North. He’s currently a free agent.

No matter Tomlin’s level of sway, if the Steelers-Rodgers pairing goes South, Tomlin will receive the blame. It’s still difficult to see a scenario in which he’s fired after 2025 but with each failure, misstep, and lost season, the public criticism will grow.