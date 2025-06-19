‘How Much Help Will Metcalf Need?’: PFF Highlights WR As Major Need For Steelers In 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh will be one that is heavily focused on the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers under GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin, especially with Aaron Rodgers on just a one-year deal for the 2025 season.
The Steelers are projected to have a massive number of draft picks in the 2026 draft, thanks to some trades and Khan playing the compensatory pick game in free agency. While that will give them the opportunity to be aggressive and try to trade up to address quarterback in what projects to be a strong class at the position, there is one other area of need the Steelers will have to address in the draft, too.
That would be the wide receiver position behind new star receiver DK Metcalf. For Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, the wide receiver position is one the Steelers should address early in the 2026 NFL Draft.
“T.J. Watt is an unrestricted free agent, but he should retire in Pittsburgh, so we won’t focus on that. Instead, the Steelers’ wide receiver group stands out. Outside of Metcalf, the group features Robert Woods, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson,” Sikkema writes. “Wilson has potential if he’s fully healthy in his second NFL season, but the question remains: How much help will Metcalf need in 2026 for this team to compete the way it wants to?
“Another big thing to monitor is offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who has recorded single-season PFF overall grades of 57.3 and 58.7 in his first two seasons.”
T.J. Watt isn’t going anywhere regardless of the storylines that continue to pop up regarding the future Hall of Fame pass rusher. Broderick Jones at left tackle is a major question mark entering Year 3, especially with his move back to the left side after two up-and-down years at right tackle.
But those are two areas that should largely work themselves out. A real concern for the Steelers, outside of the cornerback position, is wide receiver behind DK Metcalf. Calvin Austin III enters the 2025 season as the WR2 under position coach Zach Azzanni.
Austin has the respect of his teammates and coaches and has a major opportunity in front of him this season with Rodgers under center. He’s even in line for an extension, should the Steelers choose to do so, keeping him locked up in Pittsburgh for the next few years.
High hopes are riding on Roman Wilson in Year 2, too, as he’s looked good throughout the early stages of the offseason. But after that, there’s not much to bank on at receiver. Robert Woods is on a one-year deal and it’s still not clear if he has anything left in the tank. Ben Skowronek is on a two-year deal but he’s more of a special teams piece than someone to lean on at the receiver position.
So, the Steelers could be in the market for a receiver early in the 2026 NFL Draft. In fact, based on how things stand currently, they should be eyeing receiver early, behind quarterback of course.
Outside of some projected first-round receivers, like Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Clemson’s Antonio Williams, South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor, and Virginia’s Malachi Fields are some names to monitor at the receiver position in college football this season.
In free agency, wide receiver who could hit the market include Terry McLaurin, Jauan Jennings, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers and Christian Watson, giving the Steelers some potential options on the open market, should they choose to address the position that way, too.
The Steelers’ receiver position has been one that’s been under heavy scrutiny the last few years. Things seemed to be in a great place in March following the trade and extension for Metcalf, pairing him with George Pickens. But trading Pickens after the 2025 NFL Draft just put the Steelers back where they were entering the offseason and now has them needing receiver help in next year’s draft, too.