How All-In Are The Steelers Really On Aaron Rodgers?

How all-in are the Steelers on Aaron Rodgers?

While the Steelers’ connection to Aaron Rodgers has already been digested ad nauseum, I don’t know that we’ve gotten to the core issue. That is, from my perspective, how dead-set are the Steelers on having Aaron Rodgers this season? Are they putting all their hopes on him signing, or is this arrangement a marriage of convenience?

Considering they had opportunities to re-sign Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, or add any other number of quarterbacks, one might think they are pretty deep into this. But what if they don’t really see it that way? What if the Steelers are only “waiting” for Aaron Rodgers because it doesn’t make a difference at this point?

Perhaps the Steelers already made their move for Plan B if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sign on March 13. That is when they signed Mason Rudolph, and perhaps they’re genuinely fine with starting him. They know this is a dumpster-diving season, so careful were they managing their compensatory formula. They’re not about to invest draft capital for a stopgap solution like Kirk Cousins, not with eyes on 2026.

So it does lead me to wonder—are the Steelers really “counting on” Aaron Rodgers signing? Would they really be doing anything differently if they suspected that he wouldn’t sign? Or do they just see him as a minor-to-middling upgrade who could slightly improve their chances of winning a Wild Card game?

As I said at the start, the whole Aaron Rodgers thing with the Steelers has been beaten to death. But I do think it’s worth exploring where the Steelers are in relation to that. Bear in mind, all of this conversation is generated by the media, and yes, that includes us in this case.

The national sports shows debate how horrible the Steelers have become in their willingness to wait for Rodgers, for example. But is it really desperation causing them to wait, or nonchalance? How much would they care, how much would it ruin their hopes and plans, if Rodgers doesn’t sign?

We really have to consider the possibility that the Steelers are fine with Rodgers not signing. A lot of the fans already are, if not the majority of them. But perhaps they just see that they have nothing to lose by waiting, because they’re not doing anything different anyway.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.