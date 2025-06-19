‘He’s Still Doing What He Does:’ Darius Slay Confident Aaron Rodgers Can Still Play At High Level

Aaron Rodgers might be new to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he’s been a known NFL commodity for a long time. He’s a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion. While he isn’t that level of player anymore, he didn’t look totally done last year. Darius Slay is also new to the Steelers, but he’s familiar with Rodgers. The two had several great battles when Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers and Slay was with the Detroit Lions.

“He done seen everything,” Slay said Thursday on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. “It’s not no coverage he’s seen, it’s not nothing he doesn’t know. That’s great for us. I’ve been playing against him, we was in the same division for eight years, so I done played him 20-30 times.

“He’s still doing what he does. His arm strength is still there. It’s not like he’s 20, but it’s still the fact that he can get the ball to a position where the receiver can only make a play on it.”

Rodgers has taken some steps back in recent years, with his athleticism seemingly most affected. He’s 41 years old, and he tore his Achilles in 2023, so that’s to be expected. However, like Slay mentions, his arm strength still looks excellent. That might be enough for him to help the Steelers succeed.

ANOTHER AARON RODGERS HAIL MARY TD 😱 UNREAL ‼️ pic.twitter.com/TmMpRyY9ZC — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2024

Last year, Rodgers threw for almost 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Steelers would probably love to get similar production out of him this year. They haven’t had a quarterback throw more than 20 touchdown passes since Ben Roethlisberger’s final season in 2021. Their offense has been anemic in recent years, and Rodgers could finally give them some life.

Rodgers’ abilities on the field aren’t the only reason why Slay is excited for him to join the Steelers either.

“I think he’s a great addition because the fact that we got a younger guy that got drafted from Ohio State,” Slay said. “He can train him and help him get to where he’s at. Bringing DK [Metcalf] along, so he don’t have to actually find him a true number one receiver. He’s got one that’s right there and that’s ready to go. It’s going to be fun.”

During mandatory minicamp, Rodgers took Will Howard under his wing. Much has been said about Rodgers, but most of his former teammates have positive things to say about him. That includes younger quarterbacks he’s worked with. Howard should benefit from learning from Rodgers.

Metcalf and Rodgers should form a dynamic duo, too. While the Steelers could stand to add another playmaker on offense, Metcalf is a unique weapon. His size and speed combined with Rodgers’ strong arm should be fun to watch.

Slay was with the Lions from 2013-19, which were some of Rodgers’ best years with the Packers. He’s seen the veteran quarterback at his best, and while the Steelers might not get that exact version of Rodgers, a fraction of that skill should improve their offense. Both players are close to the end of their careers, but this season, they have an opportunity to help the Steelers try to be contenders again.