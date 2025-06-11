‘He’s Gonna Play Well:’ Hall Of Famer Steve Young Expects Aaron Rodgers To Thrive In Pittsburgh

When it comes to great quarterback play in NFL history, the names Steve Young and Aaron Rodgers will come up frequently. The latter is the newest starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the former joined The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday to discuss how Rodgers may look in 2025.

“Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady all learned the game in a more sophisticated era, before the rule changes in the mid 2010s. He [Rodgers] is still very capable,” Young said. “He is not as mobile as he once was, but his arm is still in really good shape. And he has the processing power from a more sophisticated era that he brings forward. He’s gonna play well.”

The game of football, especially in the NFL, has changed in recent years. A lot of those changes, as Young mentions, have come on the defensive side of the ball. Most of those have been aimed at making the game safer, but over the past decade it’s helped quarterbacks find it easier to have success.

Along with Aaron Rodgers, Young mentions Manning, Brady and Brees. At this stage in his career, Rodgers has something in common with those two. Brees spent a lot of his career in a game-manager role, but it’s something Brady and Manning took on later in their respective careers. Brady joined Tampa Bay, and Manning joined Denver, and each held down that game-manager role while allowing their defense to help them to a Super Bowl victory.

That’s a script the Steelers will likely try to follow this year. Even during his time in New York, Rodgers preferred to get rid of the ball quickly. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly noticed his ability to do so during mandatory minicamp this week. For the past several years, their defense has carried the Steelers to victories. With Rodgers leading the offense, they’ll hope for the same, while relying on his elite processing ability.

That said, do the Steelers have the right personnel around Aaron Rodgers, if that’s the direction they want to go? Young thinks some players will have to step up in the short-passing game.

“If your processing power is better than average, you want the ball out,” Young said. “So you need people that can get into space, there’s extra space now in the game. Go get people who are talented, who can get in there, find the space in the defense.”

The Steelers have been looking for receivers. They brought in Gabe Davis for a visit last week, but he left the facility without a deal. In terms of players who can get into space quickly, there may be some options already on the roster. Calvin Austin III is a quick receiver who took a big step forward last year. The Steelers also have Roman Wilson, whose route-running ability should help him shake free of defenders in the short game. Kenneth Gainwell and Jaylen Warren are solid checkdown options out of the backfield as well.

The Steelers should have what it takes to be successful on offense this year. Aaron Rodgers is already building chemistry with OC Arthur Smith. The defense seems like it will be just as strong as always, and if some pass-catching talent can step up, the Steelers could be in for quite an exciting year.