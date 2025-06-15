Heitritter: Roman Wilson Set Up To Fill The ‘Randall Cobb Role’ For Aaron Rodgers

WR Roman Wilson finds himself walking into a great opportunity in his second season in the league after losing virtually his entire rookie season to injury in 2024. He now looks to play with Aaron Rodgers under center, who has propelled numerous receivers to success during his illustrious NFL career. Wilson figures to see plenty of action in the slot in Pittsburgh’s offense, where a former receiver who played with Rodgers enjoyed plenty of success during their time playing together.

That wide receiver would be Randall Cobb, a former second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers after they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV with Rodgers having a standout performance. Cobb would go on to play with Rodgers for 10 years in Green Bay, briefly leaving for two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans before returning to the Packers in 2021-22. Cobb also joined Rodgers in New York with the Jets in 2023, but played more of a reserve role while Rodgers missed nearly the entire season with a torn Achilles.

During their time together in Green Bay, Rodgers and Cobb combined to put up impressive numbers on the stat sheet as Cobb caught 532 passes for 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns, operating primarily out of the slot. His combination of quickness and route-running savvy made him a pain to cover for opposing defensive backs, combining to have a mind-meld with Rodgers that made him dangerous over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

When you look at Roman Wilson as a pass catcher, he shares plenty of similar attributes to Cobb. They have similar measurables as Cobb, who stood 5’10, 192 pounds, while Wilson stands 5’10, 186 pounds. Wilson posted slightly better testing numbers when it came to straight line speed and change of direction quickness at the NFL Combine. Both were drafted on Day 2 and projected for similar roles in the passing game as more undersized technicians who should excel in the slot. Much like Cobb, Wilson was best utilized in the slot, having a strong release package to uncover quickly over the middle of the field and in the red zone to give his quarterback an open target.

Rodgers has an established WR1 on the outside in DK Metcalf as well as a dependable tight end in Pat Freiermuth, but the slot receiver is an important role in the passing game that will allow Rodgers to pick matchups and get the ball to his playmakers as he scans the field. Cobb did a great job being Rodgers’ security blanket underneath for a number of years in Green Bay, and Roman Wilson will have the opportunity to fill a similar role for Rodgers this season in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers has traditionally had a hard time trusting his rookie receivers, and that is what Roman Wilson will essentially be this season, as he missed all but five snaps of his rookie year. Still, Rodgers is new to the team and will have to establish a connection with all of his new pass catchers, giving Wilson an even playing field to work with.

Pittsburgh brought in Robert Woods this offseason for added depth and experience at the position, but Roman Wilson’s athleticism and talent will give him opportunities throughout training camp and the preseason to prove himself worthy of a starting spot as he looks to give Rodgers a reliable target to get the ball to, much like Cobb did for a decade in a similar role.