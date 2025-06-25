‘Guys You Don’t Know About’: Steelers Have ‘Real Good Young Players’ Ready To Make A Name For Themselves, Aaron Rodgers Says

Aaron Rodgers has said all the right things since signing with the Steelers, intent on serving as a good teammate. To that end, he has inadvertently taken a cue from Russell Wilson, praising every conceivable one of them. Or just about, anyway, and for good measure, he offered a bit of intrigue—a mystery heading into training camp.

“There’s some guys you don’t know about”, Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, “that I think you’re gonna start hearing about as we get past this lull in the sports world and get into training camp and football season is around the corner. There’s some real good young players that have got a chance to make a name for themselves this year”.

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers shortly before mandatory minicamp and spent three practices with his new teammates. I’m sure he has gone over some film, including OTA practice tape, though, so he’s not speaking out of ignorance. But to whom might he be referring when he mentions good young players under the radar?

The most obvious names that come to mind, assuming they fit the criteria, are WRs Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. Wilson, a 2024 third-round pick, is a virtual unknown up to this point, so that makes a lot of sense. Austin has made some plays in primetime games but is still a lesser-known player nationally. Rodgers reportedly took a liking to him during minicamp, which also fits the bill.

If we really want to talk about good young wide receivers under the radar, we might even mention Brandon Johnson. He seems to be the offseason connoisseur’s name to invoke this offseason. How much of a look did Aaron Rodgers get at him?

But Rodgers was speaking generally, and not just about wide receivers—perhaps even just about offense. At running back, he could perhaps be referring to Kenneth Gainwell—even coming off a Super Bowl win. He mentioned Jaylen Warren directly and referenced Kaleb Johnson, so presumably not them.

Rodgers also devoted a chunk of time to praise the tight end room, down to Connor Heyward. But he didn’t mention RG Mason McCormick by name, so if he is including the offensive linemen, he would fit. Then there’s the whole defensive side of the ball.

Patrick Queen and Minkah Fitzpatrick are two defenders Aaron Rodgers praised individually, but they have some young talent. In starting roles, that’s harder to come by—would Derrick Harmon or Keeanu Benton qualify? Payton Wilson is a good young player who could earn a national reputation this offseason.

And as you know, he has a bit of a special relationship with Beanie Bishop Jr. As an undrafted rookie last year, he picked off Aaron Rodgers twice last season. Bishop said recently that Rodgers frequently jokes those are the last ones he’ll get off of him—even in practice.

So far, Rodgers hasn’t thrown against a live defense with the Steelers. HC Mike Tomlin limited him to individual work during minicamp, so Latrobe will be the first time he sees the defense in a role other than observer. Which good young players on offense will he then turn to in order to beat it?