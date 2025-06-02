Graziano: Steelers See Silver Lining To Rodgers Missing OTAs

There is nothing stopping Aaron Rodgers from signing today and reporting to the second and final week of voluntary OTAs. More than likely the date to circle is June 10, the start of mandatory minicamp. If he doesn’t sign by then, it would be fair to question whether he intends on playing this season. But what if there’s a silver lining to Rodgers not being present?

ESPN insider Dan Graziano thinks the Steelers might view this as an opportunity for the other quarterbacks.

“I think we have a couple more months of this unless Aaron Rodgers makes a decision soon,” Graziano said via ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Pittsburgh, they look at next week’s minicamp, if Rodgers is not there, as a chance for Mason Rudolph and Will Howard to show what they can do [and] get some extra reps.”

The Steelers have expressed faith in Rudolph all offseason. The roster has seemed to embrace him as an option as well. But he is a known commodity by the coaching staff. Minicamp would be a great time to get a better look at Howard.

After admitting the first OTA practice was rough, Howard could really use the extra reps. If the Steelers really do trust Rudolph, the only way they wouldn’t sign another veteran in the absence of Rodgers would be if Howard shows he is further along than expected. And the only way he can do that is with more opportunities.

Otherwise, the Steelers may be looking to add to the room by the time camp rolls around.

“If Rodgers is not there by the time they go to training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, [in] late July, then I think that’s when the Steelers start to look at other options,” Graziano said. “As of now, we are just waiting on Aaron Rodgers.”

Art Rooney II has said that they were willing to wait a bit longer but gave a warning that they wouldn’t wait forever. He also expressed that he would like Rodgers at some of the offseason program if his intention is to play for the Steelers.

Kirk Cousins has been linked to the Steelers by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He might be the next veteran on speed dial if Rodgers continues to string the Steelers along by the time training camp rolls around.

Would there be a pressing need to trade for Cousins if Rudolph and Howard are trending in a positive direction through the first nine practices? I guess we will find out.