‘Gotta See Me Two Times A Year:’ Juan Thornhill ‘Excited’ To Play Browns

The AFC North is home to some of the NFL’s most intense rivalries. The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens is likely the greatest rivalry in that division. However, there’s a lot of history between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, too. Unfortunately, the Browns haven’t been very competitive over the last few decades. In recent years, they’ve given Pittsburgh a little more fight, though. New Steelers safety Juan Thornhill spent the past two seasons with the Browns, and he’s looking forward to playing his former team.

“I ain’t got no issues with Cleveland,” Thornhill said Wednesday via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “I’m not worried about them, but they definitely gotta see me two times a year. I’m excited about that opportunity for sure.”

In two seasons with the Browns, Thornhill played in 22 games. Earlier this offseason, he seemed to take a shot at them on social media. Here, he clarifies that he doesn’t have any serious issues with them, but he is looking forward to facing his old squad.

That’s a mindset seen in most players who face their former teams. Look at how Patrick Queen felt when he played against the Baltimore Ravens last year. He had an extra chip on his shoulder for that game, and he made a big play to help the Steelers beat the Ravens.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Browns in Week 6 and Week 17. Last year, Pittsburgh split its season series against Cleveland, losing in a close game in the snow. Thornhill will likely want to make sure that the Steelers sweep the Browns this year. Hopefully, he can make a big play against his former team like Queen did.

During that same appearance, Thornhill had a hint at why things turned sour for him with Cleveland’s fan base.

“Sometimes you have to play through those injuries, and injuries can slow you down. A lot of guys, they saw me as I was playing a little bit slower, but that’s not the thing. I’m just a true competitor that’s always wanting to be on the field, whether he’s injured or not.

“And that was me. I was always on the field injured, and they hated it, if I’m being honest with you. But it’s okay. Injuries are part of the game, and I’m just excited to move on this season.”

It seems more like Thornhill has a problem with Browns fans than the team itself. According to what he’s saying here, he was playing hurt last year, and he felt like he was getting unfairly criticized by fans. It’s understandable why he’d want to show them just how good of a player he can be.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott on the roster, Thornhill likely won’t start this year. However, he could rotate around the backend of the defense. Look for him to try to maximize any time he’s on the field against the Browns. The Browns have their fair share of former Steelers on their roster, too, so the battles between those two teams could be even more intense this year.