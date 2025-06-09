Gerry Dulac ‘Would Not Be Surprised’ If Steelers Acquire Another WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed QB Aaron Rodgers, and next they may look to get him some help. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show Monday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said he thinks the Steelers will look to acquire another receiver to give Rodgers more weapons.

“They have a lot of high hopes for Roman Wilson, their third-round pick last year who missed the entire season, but I still believe they will go out and get some other type of No. 2. Maybe there’s a couple of Aaron Rodgers receivers out there,” Dulac said. “I wouldn’t look for any blockbuster trade or anything like that, but I would not be surprised if they added another receiver to help out Aaron Rodgers.”

Pittsburgh brought in free agent WR Gabe Davis for a visit last week, although Davis isn’t fully healthy yet and may not be able to assume that No. 2 role off the bat. The team has also reportedly been in trade talks regarding Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith. Both Davis and Smith would be upgrades for Pittsburgh’s pass-catching corps, and the team could also continue to look elsewhere to add to the room.

The Steelers traded for WR DK Metcalf but then traded WR George Pickens in early May, and they could stand to upgrade their receiver room. As it stands right now, Dulac doesn’t think the Steelers have closed the gap between themselves and the top-tier AFC teams.

“Are they a better team right now than they were at this time last year? I personally don’t think so because when you lose 10 of 22 starters, it’s difficult to say without any major changes,” he said.

It is hard to say anything definitive until we’re able to see the whole team work, but the Steelers have hopes that they’ll be better, even with their current receiver room. Metcalf can be viewed as an upgrade over Pickens, while Robert Woods is better than Van Jefferson. Another year of development from Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson should hopefully bring good things, but adding another receiver to elevate the room could very well be likely.

Allen Lazard is one potential option. He’s spent his entire NFL career with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets may be willing to move him for a late-round pick. It sounds as if the Steelers will keep looking for an upgrade, though, be it Lazard, Smith, Davis or someone else, and another receiver who can threaten defenses opposite Metcalf could be what Pittsburgh’s offense needs to take a leap with Rodgers.