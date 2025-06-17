George Pickens ‘The Most Physically Gifted Receiver’ Allen Robinson’s Played With, Praises Steelers’ 2023 WR Room

Former Steelers WR Allen Robinson II spent one year here, working with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson in his group. During a recent interview on the ShowTimeSpeaks podcast, he called it one of the most talented rooms he’s been in. In particular was Pickens, whom he said reminded him a lot of a younger version of himself.

“At the time, I’m playing with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens”, Robinson said of the Steelers’ wide receiver room then. “And George Pickens is like a version of myself when I was in Jacksonville. So for me, I automatically gravitated towards George with the plays he makes and so on and so forth”.

“George [Pickens] is probably the most physically gifted receiver I’ve played with in the league. There’s not a play on the field he can’t make. It’s not a catch he can’t make”, Robinson added. “That was probably the best or most talented room I had been in in a couple years as well”.

The Steelers acquired Allen Robinson via trade in 2023, hoping to revitalize his previous form. He had a Pro Bowl and a few 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, but had not put up big numbers in years. In his one season with Robinson, though, George Pickens did put up 1,140 yards. He did not match that this past season, largely, though, due to injury.

As for Robinson, while he stayed healthy and played nearly 800 snaps, the numbers weren’t there. On 49 targets, he caught 34 passes for just 280 yards, and he did not score. Of course, he has Kenny Pickett mostly at quarterback. George Pickens actually put up some of his best numbers with Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers signed Robinson for more than an attempt to recapture his glory days, though. After all, they already had George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, who were their starters. The Steelers wanted Robinson as that third receiver and as a leader to help guide the room. That’s a job he took seriously, only strengthened by the talent and potential he saw in them.

“Being in there with George [Pickens] and Diontae [Johnson], them dudes kind of leaning on me, and we had a younger team. I had been around the block a little bit, and I wasn’t gonna be the reason”, he said, that the Steelers failed.

While it wouldn’t make sense to pin it on Robinson, the Steelers did fail, or underachieved, as he put it. In their lone playoff game, George Pickens and Diontae Johnson combined for nine catches on 18 targets for 98 yards and one touchdown. Johnson had the touchdown, and Pickens had a lost fumble.

After the 2023 season, the Steelers released Robinson due to his contract. They also traded Diontae Johnson, and a year later, George Pickens, too. That 2023 room is almost entirely gone except for Calvin Austin III, looking substantially different today. Robinson does believe that, whoever he’s throwing to, QB Aaron Rodgers is a fit for the Steelers’ offense, though.