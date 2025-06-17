Freiermuth Shares Favorite Steelers Memory

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth’s favorite memory of his four-year NFL career is a recent one. In a recent interview with 93.7 The Fan’s Donny Chedrick, Freiermuth cited a stretch of games from the 2024 season as the most enjoyable part of his career to date.

“This past year beating, getting 10-3,” Freiermuth said. “Beating the Commanders. We had a tough one against Cleveland. And then we beat Cincinnati, and then we beat Cleveland again. That was probably my favorite stretch of NFL football that I’ve been a part of.”

The Steelers’ hot start briefly had them viewed as Super Bowl contenders. Justin Fields filled in admirably for an injured Russell Wilson to begin the season and on the backs of elite defensive play, they got off to a 4-2 start. Wilson took over and elevated the offense to another level, ripping off primetime wins over the New York Jets and New York Giants. The Steelers kept things rolling after the bye, beating a surging Washington Commanders team on the road and knocking off the division-rival Baltimore Ravens the following week.

A short week tripped the Steelers up, losing to the Cleveland Browns, but the team immediately bounced back with a thrilling 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. An early pick-six didn’t discourage Pittsburgh, putting up a 20-point second quarter performance to take a halftime lead. Wilson finished the day with 414 yards and four passing touchdowns. The Steelers got revenge on Cleveland the following week, beating them in the rematch.

Freiermuth played a key role during that streak. Over that seven-game stretch, he caught 22 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Always at his best against the Bengals, he finished with six receptions, 68 yards, and caught one of Wilson’s four touchdown passes. In the regular-season finale against Cincinnati, he bettered those stats with an 8/85/1 line. Unfortunately, the rest of the team didn’t finish strong like Freiermuth, and the Steelers skidded to a five-game losing streak, their season ending in a Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Coming off a 2024 contract extension, Freiermuth posted similar production to his previous seasons. He caught 65 passes for 653 yards and seven touchdowns, finding the end zone more frequently but recording a lower yards-per-catch average than he did in 2022, his last fully healthy season prior to 2024.

Individually, Freiermuth’s favorite moment occurred as a rookie.

“Probably my first game as a rookie here,” he said. “I think that was probably the coolest. And Ben [Roethlisberger]’s last game here.”

Freiermuth caught just one pass in his first NFL game, a 24-yard reception, but helped lead an upset victory over the Buffalo Bills. His first game in Pittsburgh was more active, snagging four passes for 36 yards in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Ben Roethlisberger’s last home game was memorable for several reasons, beating AFC North foe the Cleveland Browns, 26-14. Freiermuth finished the day with five of Roethlisberger’s 24 completions.