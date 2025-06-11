Free Agent WR Keenan Allen Isn’t Interested In Signing With Steelers

Keenan Allen remains one of the NFL’s top free agent receivers on the market. But even with QB Aaron Rodgers now in Pittsburgh, Allen doesn’t sound interested in joining him. Recently livestreaming with streamer JGoofy as shared by the latter’s TikTok account, Allen shared his thoughts on Rodgers signing with the Steelers.

“A-Rod being a quarterback, of course, that interests you. But Pittsburgh? No.” Allen said in the video, where was joined by former teammate Mike Williams, who spent part of 2024 with the Steelers.

The timing of when this video took place isn’t fully clear but must have occurred no later than last Thursday when news broke that Rodgers had agreed to a deal with Pittsburgh. Rodgers signed his one-year deal Saturday afternoon.

Allen, 33, is coming off his 12th NFL season and his first with the Chicago Bears. Traded from the Los Angeles Chargers after 11 seasons with the team, Allen recorded 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bears. He continued to be a dependable underneath threat who frequently found the end zone and moved the sticks on third down.

Pittsburgh has been searching for another offensive piece after trading WR George Pickens in May. The team brought in veteran Gabe Davis for a visit and reportedly made trade calls to the Atlanta Falcons about TE Kyle Pitts and the Miami Dolphins about TE Jonnu Smith.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, WRs Coach Zach Azzanni declared Calvin Austin III the team’s clear starter opposite DK Metcalf. Of course, Azzanni isn’t a decision maker, and Pittsburgh could still add another receiver. It just doesn’t sound like it’ll be Keenan Allen.

While Allen isn’t seemingly interested in joining Pittsburgh, he didn’t completely close the door, either.

“But hey, you never know,” Allen said on stream.

If the Steelers make an addition, they’ll likely be searching for a downfield playmaker. Someone who can help replace what Pickens brought. Allen doesn’t fit that bill. He’s an underneath chain mover, a skill set the Steelers have in TE Pat Freiermuth and free agent signee Robert Woods. That makes Allen redundant, something he may even recognize with his answer about playing for the team.