Fowler: Steelers ‘Pumped’ That Rodgers Remained In ‘Good Shape’ During Offseason

Aaron Rodgers’ long delay in his decision to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers was largely because of personal issues off the football field. When he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, he admitted he had been thinking about football very little this offseason. That obviously begs the question of what kind of shape he will be in now that he’s the starting quarterback of the Steelers for 2025.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are pleased with the shape he is in.

“They really hadn’t gotten a full assurance just yet. They had good vibes and expectations and all those things, but nothing was done,” Fowler said via ESPN’s SportsCenter. “They finally got that concretely set up and really they’re pumped now because they feel like Rodgers has remained in good shape despite being away from the team.

“They knew he had this personal matter he was dealing with. That was a big part of why this took a long time. But it looks like now he is ready for football.”

As Tom Brady illustrated, playing football into your 40s is no simple matter. Not everybody needs to be Brady with his avocado ice cream, but they do definitely need to take care of themselves more than a 20-something-year-old would need to.

Not quite to the level of Russell Wilson, but Rodgers’ success always included mobility within the pocket and extending plays with his legs. He showed that in flashes last season, but a 2023 Achilles injury and multiple small injuries along the way likely limited him last season.

Showing up in top shape announces to the rest of the team that he has been taking this opportunity seriously and gives hope that he can recapture some of his previous self that was missing at times with the New York Jets.

Other than Rodgers, the Steelers have one of the youngest offenses in the league. He needs to be able to match that energy.

“They feel like their receiving corps is young and hungry, which will mesh well with Rodgers and the way he plays,” Fowler said.

By all accounts, Rodgers has always been beloved by his teammates in the locker room. His knowledge can help all of the young players grow. But they need his physical abilities to match that knowledge for the team to truly have a chance this season.