Fowler: ‘Sense’ Is T.J. Watt Will Become Highest-Paid Pass Rusher With New Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt will likely come to an agreement on a contract extension this offseason, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it could be very lucrative for Watt. On SportsCenter on Sunday, Fowler said that the Steelers are “optimistic” they’ll get a deal done with Watt, and it’s a deal that could reset the market at the position.

“Steelers, I’m sensing are optimistic they can reach a deal with Watt eventually. My sense is that he will probably be the highest-paid pass-rusher in the league when this is all said and done. He wants to be a Steeler for life, the Steelers want that, he’s a legacy-type player. They believe at 30 years old he still has several good years left. They’re just gonna have to come up with a number and a good guarantee structure,” Fowler said.

It’s no surprise that Pittsburgh feels optimistic about getting something done with Watt. GM Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin have both talked about their desire to re-sign Watt. From Watt’s perspective, he can stay with the team he’s spent his entire career with. While he did miss mandatory minicamp as part of the contract dispute, there wasn’t much concern from Pittsburgh’s end with Watt not in attendance.

Training camp is less than a month away, and it’s a date to watch to see if the Steelers and Watt can agree to terms. Watt has been one the most prolific pass rushers in the league since entering the NFL in 2017, and a contract to reset the EDGE market wouldn’t be a surprise. Both Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett signed extensions earlier this offseason, with Garrett’s leading the way with a $40 million average per year.

That’s a number Watt likely wants to beat, and Fowler seems to think he will beat it. Even after a disappointing campaign by his standards in 2024, with Watt registering just 11 sacks, the Steelers seem to think he still has some good football ahead of him. If he can play up to his usual level, like he did for most of 2024 before struggling late, Watt will be more than worth every cent.

It’s fair to wonder if injuries and age could catch up to Watt, but it’s not realistic or likely that he and the Steelers part ways. An extension is far and away the most likely outcome. Right now, it seems to just be a matter of when and how much, but it sure sounds as if Watt gets a deal that will make him the highest earner at his position, with Underdog’s James Palmer also reporting Watt could exceed $40 million.