Fowler: Gabe Davis ‘Really Enjoyed’ Visit With Steelers, Remains An Option To Sign

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted free agent WR Gabe Davis on a visit a few weeks ago, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the visit went well. Per Fowler, Davis remains an option for the Steelers after enjoying his visit to the team’s facility.

“Free agent WR Gabe Davis still an option for Steelers on offense, too. He really enjoyed his visit there. Though he could take his time to sign, possibly closer to training camp.”

Free agent WR Gabe Davis still an option for Steelers on offense, too. He really enjoyed his visit there. Though he could take his time to sign, possibly closer to training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 30, 2025

Davis was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars with a failed physical designation, and shortly after his visit to the Steelers, Ian Rapoport reported he still wasn’t fully healthy. That would explain why he might take his time and not sign until closer to training camp at the end of July.

While the Steelers shocked the NFL world today by acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey as well as TE Jonnu Smith, Davis could be another strong addition to their offense. With QB Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers could look to load up on offensive weapons as they try and go all-in for 2025 to make a Super Bowl run. Davis could compete for Pittsburgh’s No. 2 wide receiver job behind WR DK Metcalf. He’s a proven veteran who, if healthy, has shown he can be a big-play threat downfield and could help bring that element to Pittsburgh’s offense.

Fowler’s report is a change from what Mark Kaboly reported last week, as he said in his mailbag last week that he believed the Steelers have moved on from Davis. It would make sense that the Steelers want to continue to add to their offense, as their receiving corps could stand to have another proven receiver, and Davis would represent that for the Steelers.

Even if he didn’t pan out, the team has enough depth that it wouldn’t be a huge misfire, but Davis’ potential is worth taking a chance on. Despite coming off an injury and an unproductive season with the Jaguars, he’s still just 26 years old and had a nose for the end zone during his time with the Buffalo Bills, hauling in at least six touchdowns in all four seasons with the team.

Davis has also visited with the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints, but it’s notable that Fowler specifically mentioned him as a possibility for Pittsburgh and noted that it was a visit he enjoyed. Davis doesn’t have any shortage of options, but playing with Rodgers in Pittsburgh may be intriguing for Gabe Davis. It would give the Steelers another solid option at receiver as they look to really make some noise this year.