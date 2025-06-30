Former Steelers DT Oliver Gibson Dead At 53

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Oliver Gibson, who spent four seasons with the Steelers from 1995-1998, died at the age of 53, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Oliver Gibson, DT who played nine NFL seasons for Bengals and Steelers, dies at 53 https://t.co/G2cTvvsylQ — Enquirer (@Enquirer) June 30, 2025

A fourth-round pick of the Steelers in the 1995 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Gibson played in 60 games with the Steelers as a backup. He recorded 42 tackles and 5.5 career sacks with the team.

Following his time with the Steelers, Gibson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and spent five seasons there from 1999-2003.

While with the Bengals, Gibson became a starter and a key piece defensively for the Bengals, playing in 73 games with 57 career starts. In that span, Gibson recorded 201 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Though he had his most playing time and success with the Bengals after the move there for the 1999 season, Gibson still held fond memories of Pittsburgh, stating to Steelers.com in 2011 that Pittsburgh was a magical place unlike anything he’d experienced in his NFL career. Even after his post-playing days, Gibson still identified as a Steeler and stated Pittsburgh was the only NFL team he watched.

“There were so many moments I came in and made a sack here and there. There were great games, but it was about the memories, not just the plays. It was about the people in the locker room – Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, Levon Kirkland, Chad Brown – these are incredible names,” Gibson told Steelers.com in 2011. “I played for Cincinnati and Tampa after leaving, but it was never the same kind of magic. The way the city of Pittsburgh rallied around the team. That created a special atmosphere. “It’s hard to say one effort. You get a sack in Pittsburgh they talk about you at the Giant Eagle the next week.”