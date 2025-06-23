Former Scout: Ravens’ Defense Is More Reminiscent Of ‘The Way We Talk About’ The Steelers’ Defense

When thinking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ strength, especially over the last couple of years, many point to their defense. Given the inconsistency of the offense recently, the Steelers’ defense has managed to keep the team relevant year after year. However, former NFL scout John Middlekauff doesn’t think the unit has been as good as it’s typically known for.

And how he illustrated his point will sting for Black and Gold fans.

“The Baltimore Ravens’ defense is actually, I think, the way we talk about the Steelers,” Middlekauff said Monday on FS1’s The Herd. “The Steelers’ defense hasn’t been as good as they were way back in the day.”

The Ravens and Steelers are similar franchises in many ways. The two have consistently been atop the AFC North for decades now. They’re each led by the consistency and stability provided by John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin. Those two are the longest-tenured NFL head coaches, and neither seems to be at risk of losing their job anytime soon.

Defensively, though, it’s hard to argue with Middlekauff based on the way the 2024 season came to an end. Backed by strong defensive play, the Steelers actually had a multiple-game advantage on the Ravens in the division heading into the second half of the season. While there were plenty of issues across the roster, the defense had several problems during the Steelers’ five-game slide to end the year. They couldn’t stop the run whatsoever. Miscommunications against the pass also led to wide-open receivers gashing the unit late in the year.

You don’t have to look any further than the Ravens’ dismantling of the Steelers in the playoffs to back that point up. Baltimore kept the Steelers’ offense quiet right out of the gate and ran all over Pittsburgh in what was one of the Steelers’ worst defensive performances in franchise history. As expected, Pittsburgh’s working to fix that. Communication is a major factor that the team has been working on throughout this offseason.

All things considered, the Steelers’ defense should play better in 2025. Second-year cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. seems impressed by the adjustments they’re making this offseason, and he’s not alone. Looking at the unit as a whole, it has improved in several different ways.

For one, it is much stronger up the middle. Defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black should help, especially against the run. Pittsburgh also may get to see Payton Wilson start for the full season. Based on his impressive rookie campaign, he could provide a jolt as a full-time starter at linebacker. The Steelers also added to their secondary with Darius Slay, Juan Thornhill, and others.

With the way the 2024 season ended, the Steelers’ defense has to get off to a good start in 2025. Especially since there are far more questions on the offensive side of the ball. However, they have the talent to do so. If the Steelers are going to have any chance of becoming a contender in 2025, their defense must play strong. If it does, it might help change the minds of analysts like Middlekauff.