Former Ravens K Justin Tucker Suspended 10 Games

Former Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker, who the team released earlier this offseason, was suspended 10 games for the 2025 season due to violationing the personal conduct policy, the NFL announced on Thursday.

Tucker is a free agent, and he may serve his suspension while not being under contract with any team. Tucker has been accused by multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore area of sexual misconduct while a member of the Ravens. With the NFL investigating Tucker’s alleged misconduct, the Ravens used a sixth-round draft pick on Arizona’s Tyler Loop and released Tucker on May 5.

The Baltimore Banner first reported on the allegations against Tucker on Jan. 30 report. Since then, Tucker has faced additional accusations of sexual misconduct at massage parlors.

With the 10-game suspension and the serious nature of the allegations, it’s unlikely that Tucker will find a new home ahead of the 2025 season. One of the NFL’s most prolific kickers and the best of his era, Tucker holds the all-time record for field goal percentage at 89.1. However, he’s coming off the worst season of his career in 2024, when he went just 22-of-30 on field goals and 6-of-11 from 50+ yards out.

Tucker’s agent, Rob Roche, issued a statement following the NFL suspending Tucker, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend.”

Statement from Justin Tucker’s representative Rob Roche: “We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode… https://t.co/yhSKO5QFos — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 26, 2025

Tucker has spent the entirety of his 13-year career with the Ravens. All 16 of his accusers claimed that his sexual misconduct began during his rookie season in 2012 and lasted until 2016. The 10-game suspension knocks him out for over half of the 2025 season, so even if he does sign with a team, he won’t be eligible to return until Nov. 11.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if this suspension marks the end of Justin Tucker’s career. The suspension seems to substantiate the allegations against him, and NFL teams may not want to take a chance on Tucker, especially coming off the worst season of his career.