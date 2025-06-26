Former NFL WR Doesn’t Think George Pickens ‘Gives A Damn’ About Bailing On Youth Football Camp

George Pickens’ time with the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t always pretty. While his talent on the field was amazing to watch, his attitude was often an issue. That’s part of the reason why the Steelers traded him to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Unfortunately, Pickens tarnished his reputation in Pittsburgh one last time on his way out, backing out of a youth football camp he was scheduled to host. Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh explained what he believes Pickens thinks about this situation.

“I don’t know if you know George, I’ve been around him a little bit,” Houshmandzadeh said recently on Nightcap. “He just don’t give a damn. His representatives were like, ‘Hey, you need to do this.’ He probably was like, ‘No, I ain’t doing it. I don’t care, I ain’t doing it. I don’t care what you say. I’m not doing this.’

“I think it’s unfortunate because he’s probably going to take a hit in his reputation. I don’t think he gives a damn. But those kids, that’s the part of it. They just going to be disappointed.”

While Houshmandzadeh hasn’t played in the NFL in a long time, he’s been training receivers coming out for the draft. Therefore, he’s got a relationship with young players, and he’s clearly familiar with Pickens. It’s unfortunate that he thinks Pickens doesn’t care about any negative backlash he receives as a result of skipping out on his football camp.

It’s true that Pickens didn’t demand a trade out of Pittsburgh. However, after that trade, Pickens was reportedly still committed to hosting his football camp in Pittsburgh.

If he had canceled it right after that deal went through, that would be easier to understand. It’s the first time he’s switched teams in the NFL, and Dallas and Pittsburgh aren’t exactly close. However, Pickens waited until almost the last minute to drop out, likely disappointing a lot of kids.

Thankfully, Pat Freiermuth stepped up and will host the camp in Pickens’ place. Still, it’s not a good look for Pickens, whose behavior has been heavily criticized throughout his young NFL career. However, if Houshmandzadeh is correct, then Pickens probably doesn’t care about that, which wouldn’t help his case.

Last season, Pickens was involved in several on-field issues. From fighting to dumb penalties, Pickens’ immaturity was too often on display. Joining the Cowboys gave him an opportunity for a fresh start, but this situation won’t help him rewrite the narrative surrounding him. Like Houshmandzadeh says, Pickens might not care how he’s perceived, but with free agency looming for him, he might want to change that.