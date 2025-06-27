Former NFL QB Calls For 10-12 Targets Per Game For DK Metcalf: ‘Has To Be Your Bell Cow’

Arthur Smith said the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t sign Aaron Rodgers and trade for DK Metcalf to run the wishbone offense. It’s clear that they intend on passing more than last season, but it remains to be seen how large the shift is (or isn’t) away from the running game. One former NFL QB thinks the Steeler’ key to success is running their offense through Metcalf.

“The big thing is feeding DK Metcalf,” EJ Manuel said via ESPN’s Get Up this morning. “I think you gotta give DK Metcalf at least 10 to 12 targets a game. And I know that’s a lot of volume, man, but I think he has to be your bell cow.”

Metcalf has averaged just under 7.5 targets per game throughout his career. In his most-targeted season, he got about 8.3 per game. He proved in 2020 that he can be extremely productive with a little over eight targets per game with 1,303 yards and 10 TDs.

His lack of significant volume can be partially attributed to Pete Carroll’s run-heavy offensive philosophy. The other great receivers around him in Seattle were also a factor. Tyler Lockett had over 100 targets in each of Metcalf’s first five seasons and Jaxson Smith-Njigba had 137 last season. Metcalf has never been in an offense like Pittsburgh’s where he is very clearly the WR1 with no real options to take significant targets away from him.

George Pickens barely had over 100 targets last season, but he also missed a few games toward the end of the season. The next closest receiving options were TE Pat Freiermuth with 78 targets and WR Calvin Austin III with 58.

Will Metcalf get 10-12 targets per game? Only four receivers had over 10 per game last season and Davante Adams was one of them working with Aaron Rodgers for over half the season. Garrett Wilson had 154 targets with Rodgers and the New York Jets last season while Adams had 114 with the Jets in just 11 games.

The Steelers may not be fixing to run the wishbone offense, but it also seems unlikely that they would abandon Smith’s bread and butter in the running game. But Rodgers’ presence and the lack of a true No. 2 WR could push Metcalf closer to roughly 9 or 10 targets per game.