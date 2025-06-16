Former NFL QB Argues That Steelers Tanking Would Be ‘Unfair’ To Members Of Organization

Despite their lack of recent playoff success, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem intent on continuing to be as competitive as possible. This offseason, they made several moves to help them compete more this season. That includes trading a second-round pick for DK Metcalf and signing Aaron Rodgers. That might frustrate some fans who want the Steelers to tank this season in order to get a better draft pick. Former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel recently explained why he thinks it would be wrong for the Steelers to tank.

“I know that’s the mindset of every fan and every person that’s sitting there and looking at the longevity and saying, ‘When are we going to be able to lose so we can move up and maybe get another franchise quarterback and catch lightning in a bottle?'” Cassel said recently on his Lots to Say podcast. “But like we know, there’s no guarantees, even if you’re a top-10 pick in the draft, as a quarterback.

“To be fair to everybody on that team and that organization, that coaching staff, to say there’s somebody out there that gives us the best opportunity to win right now, then I think they have to go do that.”

Cassel makes an excellent point. Even if the Steelers are bad enough to be in a position to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, there’s no telling if that player will reach their potential. There are multiple examples of that happening throughout NFL history.

Look at Zach Wilson. The New York Jets selected him with the second pick in the 2021 draft. There was a lot of optimism that he’d finally lead get their franchise back in the championship conversation. However, that did not happen. Wilson was a massive failure, getting traded to the Denver Broncos after only three seasons with the Jets.

Also, if the Steelers draft a talented quarterback, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that they’ll be a great team. Once again, the 2021 draft provides an excellent example.

With the first pick that year, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence. At the time, Lawrence was viewed as one of the most exciting quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck. He should’ve instantly vaulted their franchise to greatness. Instead, in his four seasons there, the Jaguars have only had a winning record once. They’ve continued to disappoint, despite having a skilled quarterback.

Now, it’s fair to say that neither of those teams is the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a structure and stability that most organizations would love to have. However, that’s also likely why they refuse to hit rock bottom and totally reset their team.

As a former player, Cassel gives great insight on why players and coaches always want to be as competitive as possible.

“I would say that it would be unfair to everybody in that organization to say, ‘Hey, we have the option to go out and get a better player right now, but we’re not gonna do it because we’re hopeful that next year we’ll get a better draft pick,’” he said.

Mike Tomlin has talked before about how one of the biggest regrets of his career is not getting Maurkice Pouncey a Super Bowl ring. His goal is always to win a Super Bowl. He wants to make players like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt champions.

Having some mediocre seasons might be frustrating, but the Steelers are trying to live up to their standard. That doesn’t mean losing games for the hope of a better future.