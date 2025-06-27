Former NFL LB Thinks Steelers’ ‘Stability’ Is At Stake This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best NFL franchises for years, mostly due to their amazing consistency. Since 1970, the Steelers have been a model of stability. They’ve only had three head coaches, and that’s helped them win six Super Bowls. However, things have been a little bleaker in Pittsburgh in recent years. That’s led them to sign Aaron Rodgers, who is trying to contend for a Super Bowl one more time. Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington thinks this season could compromise the Steelers’ stability, though.

“This should be one of the biggest red flags just because of what’s at stake,” Arrington said recently on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe. “I believe Mike Tomlin’s situation is at stake. I believe the stability of the Pittsburgh Steelers as a franchise is at stake. There’s a lot at stake here going into this season, and you’re placing it on Aaron Rodgers’ arm.”

Tomlin’s Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. That has been haunting them recently, with most of their postseason games being disasters. The Steelers’ standard is championships, but they haven’t been close to a Super Bowl in years.

Some have wondered if Tomlin could be on the hot seat if this season ends in more playoff failure. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though. Art Rooney II didn’t seem to put any pressure on Tomlin this offseason. Considering he signed a three-year contract extension last year, it feels like Tomlin will stick around in Pittsburgh, unless things go horribly wrong.

The Steelers want to be championship contenders this year, but that might not be very realistic. Rodgers is 41 years old, and while his arm is still strong, he isn’t the same player that he was with the Green Bay Packers. Even if he plays well, the Steelers still might struggle against the AFC powerhouses.

Even if they don’t win a playoff game this season, the Steelers aren’t likely to overhaul their organizational philosophy. Rooney is probably going to remain even-tempered. While Pittsburgh could get aggressive in the 2026 draft, don’t expect Tomlin to get fired. It would be disappointing if they go one-and-done in the postseason again, but that shouldn’t cause them to act rashly.