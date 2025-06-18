Former NFL Head Coach Questions If Steelers Have The Supporting Cast To Give Aaron Rodgers ‘Best Chance’

Now that Aaron Rodgers is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season, the drama that preceded his signing is in the rearview mirror. Now, it’s all about what’s ahead this fall as Rodgers aims to have fun, play good football and rebound from a tough two years in New York.

For the Steelers, they’re eyeing getting over the hump in the AFC playoffs, where they have gone one and done in five straight trips, leading to some serious frustration both within the franchise among the fans.

At 41 years old and just two years removed from a torn Achilles, Rodgers might not be the right quarterback for the Steelers to be banking to get a win in the playoffs. But former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt, who appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Wednesday, believes Rodgers can still play good football and had a good year in 2024 with the Jets.

In Pittsburgh though, Wannstedt wonders if the Steelers have enough around Rodgers to maximize what will be his 21st NFL season.

“The biggest question with Aaron that I have is not with Aaron. He had a good year last year, but do Steelers have the supporting cast to give him the best chance? When you look at that Jets team — and I know the wins and losses and all that — but the Jets had a very good defense, right? They had good back and between Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson at receiver, the Jets had some firepower to help Aaron,” Wannstedt said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I just hope that the Steelers, the guys that they have in those skill positions, running back and receivers, that group can give him the best chance to be successful, ’cause he’s gonna need some help.

“He is not the Aaron Rodgers of old, there’s no question about that. So I’m hoping he has a good year. I think the supporting cast will be a key for his success.”

Rodgers certainly isn’t the Rodgers of old, one who was a four-time NFL MVP with the Green Bay Packers. There’s been a slight decline in his game, particularly from a mobility aspect. But his right arm is still strong, and he can still throw the heck out of the football. That was evident throughout minicamp as many were raving about his zip on the ball and the lightning-quick release that looked much different from the other quarterbacks on the roster.

While the Steelers believe he’s the best quarterback they’ve had since Ben Roethlisberger retired, one who reads the field with the best of them and knows how to exploit weaknesses in defenses, they are still going to play a certain style of football, which leans on the run game and helps set up play-action passing.

That should help Rodgers at this point in his career, and it falls in line with how the Steelers are viewing Rodgers. They don’t need him to come in and be the savior, just to play good football and focus on football only, rather than trying to be the face of the franchise like he was in New York.

The Steelers might not have a ton of big names at the skill positions, but it’s a strong supporting cast. DK Metcalf is a legitimate star at the receiver position. He might not be Davante Adams, but he’s going to work very well with Rodgers. Calvin Austin III will work well in the slot, and Roman Wilson could become Rodgers’ new version of Randall Cobb if all goes well.

Having tight ends like Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington will be huge, too, as Freiermuth is more of the pass catcher who can move all over, while Rodgers has already compared Washington to his personal favorite, Marcedes Lewis.

The run game should be quite good, too, with rookie Kaleb Johnson a perfect fit in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s zone rushing attack. Meanwhile Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell are experienced running backs who have specific roles and embrace them.

The real question for the Steelers with Rodgers is their offensive line. The group should be further along than last year with the experience gained and should take a significant step forward this season. If that group is good and can protect Rodgers and run the football, the Steelers have a real chance to compete and make noise.

If not, it could be a long, frustrating year, just like it was for Rodgers last year with the Jets.